Marvel Studios to Release Record Five Films in 2023: See Slate Through 2024

Marvel Studios has scheduled dates through 2024 and will release a record of five films in 2023, including Ant-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy sequels. The Black Widow and Shang-Chi studio, which has set three films per year since 2017, will increase that number to four for the first time this year with Eternals (out November 5) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (out December 17). Barring any COVID-related delays that made a five-film year possible in 2023, the Kevin Feige-headed studio will have its busiest calendar year yet with a release schedule that could include Mahershala Ali’s Blade reboot and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, reuniting Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly’s size-shifting superheroes against Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, is set for February 17, 2023. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 follows on May 5, concluding the trilogy from writer-director James Gunn.

Disney has reserved dates for three Untitled Marvel Studios Movies: July 28, October 6, and November 10, 2023. Along with Blade, expected to begin filming next summer with director Bassam Tariq, announced projects in development include a rebooted Fantastic Four from Spider-Man director Jon Watts and a Captain America 4 reuniting star Anthony Mackie with his Falcon and Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman.

Marvel plans five or six years out from what is announced, according to Feige, making it possible for a Shang-Chi 2 or a Spider-Man 4 to land on one of the seven TBA dates staked through 2024. Announced titles with 2022 release dates include Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25), Thor: Love and Thunder (May 6), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July 8), and Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels (November 11).

“Phase Four was always about continuing in new ways and new beginnings,” Feige told Rotten Tomatoes of the current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, launched on the small screen with WandaVision and on the big screen with Black Widow. “Even with films that seemingly are concluding storylines, there are new beginnings within them. And that was what was most exciting to us about the opportunity to make shows for Disney+, about all of us at Marvel Studios choosing to continue past Endgame and past Far From Home and leaving the Infinity Saga behind to a new beginning.”

“That I think is what people will be looking at Phase Four, I hope, as having accomplished,” continued Feige. “But we’re in the middle of it now… We don’t take our foot off the gas, we don’t take anything for granted, and we all work extremely hard to deliver.”

