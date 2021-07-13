Kevin Feige Says Marvel Studios Phase 4 Is About New Beginnings

✖

Marvel Studios' "Phase Four" lineup of original content is already drastically different from the three that preceded it in two major ways: 1. It's only slated to be about two years long rather than three or four; and 2. It expands beyond movies and includes Disney+ original shows. After multiple COVID-19 delays we're finally in the thick of their plans with three shows behind us and one movie in the wind, and Marvel Studios is keeping their "foot on the gas" as company head Kevin Feige says in a new interview. He also offered some perspective on the theme of Phase Four.

"You know the definition of phases often evolve with the phases and often I leave up to writers and journalists to decide, that's for the film historians to tell us what the phases were about," Feige told Rotten Tomatoes. "Truthfully Phase Four was always about continuing in new ways and new beginnings, even with films that seemingly are concluding storylines there are new beginnings within them and that was what was most exciting to us about the opportunity to make shows for Disney+, about all of us at Marvel Studios choosing to continue past Endgame and past Far From Home and leaving the Infinity Saga behind to a new beginning."

He continued, "That I think is what people will be looking at Phase Four, I hope, as having accomplished. But we're in the middle of it now so it remains to be seen, we don't take our foot off the gas, we don't take anything for granted, and we all work extremely hard to deliver."

The next two years on Marvel's schedule is absolutely stacked with the announced releases including: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 3, 2021, Eternals on November 5, 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder on May 6, 2022, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on July 8, 2022, The Marvels on November 11, 2022, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023.

Disney+ shows in the works from Marvel that will arrive over the next couple of years include the animated What If...? on August 11, 2021, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye in late 2021, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in 2022, and Ironheart, Armor Wars, and the Untitled Wakanda series, which are without release windows.

