Marvel Studios Adds Four New Movies to Release Schedule

It’s looking like four Marvel Studios movies per year may be the new norm. Friday afternoon, Walt Disney Studios unveiled its updated theatrical release slate through 2024, and included on it are four different Marvel Studios dates staggered throughout the year. The first date comes on February 16, 2024, while two summer blockbuster dates are reserved on both May 3rd and July 26th. The final 2024 date for Marvel Studios falls during the first part of November on November 8th. The Kevin Feige-led production house had only previously reserved dates through 2023.

As of now, Marvel Studios currently has seven saved dates on its release calendar between 2023 and 2024, the four aforementioned dates and two in 2023 — July 28, 2023, October 6, 2023 and November 3, 2023.

At this point, there are three officially announced Marvel projects without release dates: Jon Watts‘ Fantastic Four reboot, the Mahershala Ali-starring Blade, and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3. Then, on top of that all, there have also been trade reports of Captain America 4, starring Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson.

As recently as August, Feige told ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast the studio has a release window established for Deadpool 3, though he wouldn’t elaborate when that window was. “We do,” Feige said about a release timeframe. “And the script is in the works and Ryan is working very hard on it with our writers as we speak.”

“It’s something that is just a daily process,” Reynolds previously told Collider about working on the Deadpool 3 script. “Writing is kind of like that, you’ve gotta allot time to do it and walk away, and I’m working with the Molyneuxs on it, it’s been great. They’re incredibly talented and so, so smart. They so understand that world and know how to zig when everyone’s expecting a zag, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently in theaters, while Eternals hits theaters on November 5th and Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on December 17th.