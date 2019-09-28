Marvel Cinematic Universe Will Release Four Movies For First Time in 2021

2019 was a huge year for Marvel as it saw Avengers: Endgame end Avatar‘s ten-year reign as the top-grossing film of all time. In addition to Endgame‘s success, 2019 also saw Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home earn over $1 billion at the box office. However, it looks like 2021 is going to give the franchise a run for its own money. The year after next will be the first-ever to see four Marvel Cinematic Universe movie releases. The 2021 films will include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

The first MCU movie to hit the screen in 2021 will be Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) on a script by Wonder Woman 1984‘s David Callaham. The movie will star Simu Liu and feature Awkwafina and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, with the latter playing The Mandarin.

The second movie on the 2021 roster will be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch will be returning to reprise his role as Doctor Strange and he’ll be accompanied by Benedict Wong (Wong) and Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch). The movie is expected to tie-in with the Disney+ series, WandaVision, and will be directed by a returning Scott Derrickson.

The third 2021 film will be Spider-Man 3. After a rough month of believing Sony and Disney would never be able to reach an agreement over Spider-Man, the two companies have made up, which means Tom Holland’s Spider-Man isn’t done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe just yet! The news included the announcement of the third Spider-Man film, which does not yet have a title.

The last film on the 2021 agenda will be Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be directed by Taika Waititi, who also helmed Thor: Ragnarok. Chris Hemsworth will be returning to play Thor, making him the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise. The film will also see Natalie Portman taking up the Thor mantle, and see Tessa Thompson back as King Valkyrie.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.