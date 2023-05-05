Guardians of the Galaxy Director Asked for Adjustments in Thor: Love and Thunder

✖

The Asgardians of the Galaxy are back in the groove in Thor: Love and Thunder, but it wasn't without some adjusting from James Gunn. Ahead of their return in next summer's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (voice of Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (voice of Bradley Cooper) are rocking and rolling with the mightiest Thor (Chris Hemsworth) after Avengers: Endgame. Revealing new intel, Gunn says the Taika Waititi-directed Thor-quel made adjustments at the request of the Guardians franchise filmmaker.

"I asked for some things to be adjusted and they were adjusted," Gunn tweeted in response to a fan who asked about his input on Thor: Love and Thunder, set in-between the events of Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

I asked for some things to be adjusted and they were adjusted. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 23, 2022

The Guardians are without Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who died at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War but returned when an alternate version time-traveled from 2014 to 2023 in Endgame. The search for Gamora will resume in Gunn's Vol. 3, in theaters May 5, 2023.

Last February, Gunn said his input on the Guardians' role in Thor 4 was "not much."

"@TaikaWaititi is doing a great job – the script is amazing," Gunn tweeted. "We talked before he started writing it about where the characters are & where they're going & he read the script for Vol 3 & then I read his script & shared my thoughts."

Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarok and writer of the Academy Award-winning Jojo Rabbit, penned the script with Netflix's Someone Great writer and Marvel's Hawkeye consulting producer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, Jeff Goldblum, Russell Crowe as Zeus, and Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8.