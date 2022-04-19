Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Biggest Questions Explained

The Thor: Love and Thunder teaser trailer is now online. And, while it finally gave a lot of Marvel fans some much-needed relief in finally getting to see the next chapter of Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) journey following Avengers: Endgame, it also left a lot of people heading to Google with a lot of questions to be answered. To be fair, Marvel Studios and director Taika Waititi have only treated us to a tease of what’s to come with Thor 4 – and if you are not a hardcore fan that tracks the development of every one of these films, that first footage from Love and Thunder would understandably be a bit bewildering.

Here’s a breakdown of Thor: Love and Thunder‘s first trailer, where we’ll address some of the major questions being asked right now:

Who Is The Female Thor in the Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer?

Natalie Portman is Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor in Marvel’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The first and biggest question for those who are not in the know, is who is that mysterious Female Thor (or Lady Thor or Girl Thor) character in the finale of Thor: Love and Thunder‘s trailer?

One of the biggest hooks to get fans excited for Thor: Love and Thunder was Marvel Studios and director Taika Waititi announcing that the project would bring Thor star Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, and give her the powers, armor, and hammer of Thor.

Answer: That’s Natalie Portman as Lady Thor at the end of the trailer – but just don’t call her “Lady Thor.”

Yes, Natalie Portman is The New Thor

This Female version of the Thor that Jane Foster becomes is indeed an official new version of the Thor character taken directly from Marvel Comics. And she has an official name:

Jane Foster is named “The Mighty Thor”

In 2014, Marvel Comics writer Jason Aaron introduced the storyline that saw Thor lose the power to wield his hammer Mjolnir and strike out as “Odinson” instead. Soon after a mysterious female Thor started showing up, swinging the hammer and saving the day; eventually, it was revealed that a cancer-stricken Jane Foster was secretly taking on the power of Thor and Mjolnir, at the expense of aggravating her own cancer. Her version of the character was given the official title of “The Mighty Thor” and has retained it even after Thor Odinson resumed his godly duties.

Answer: While the Internet may want to debate gender titles, Natalie Portman’s Thor is “The Mighty Thor” because that’s what Marvel Comics history dictates.

Who Does Thor Kiss In the Trailer?

One of the more stunning moments in Thor: Love and Thunder‘s teaser trailer was a quick scene of Chris Hemsworth Thor living out a high seas fantasy on a boat, where we see a mysterious woman swing into the scene, embrace and kiss Thor passionately.

Answer: so far, there’s no indication that the woman Thor kisses is a major character. It could easily be a fantasy sequence or part of a larger montage of Thor loving and adventuring before the main story kicks into gear. The film is called “Love and Thunder” – we expect to see plenty of BOTH.

Who Is Thor’s Love Interest?

Who will be Thor’s love interest in Thor: Love and Thunder? That may actually be one of the harder questions to answer! Chris Hemsworth’s Thor has wracked up several love interests over his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and they all seem to be appearing in Love and Thunder.

Obviously, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster (the original Thor movie love interest) is back; but so is her Asgardian competition, Thor’s longtime warrior colleague, Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander). Not to be counted out, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie from Thor: Ragnarok is also back, and is down for finding romance with Thor and/or any of the ladies!

Answer: While it seems like Thor: Love and Thunder will have to resolve things between Thor and Jane, love could manifest in a lot of different ways (see the trailer speech from Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord).

Who Is Zeus in Thor?

The character of Zeus (and presumably Olympus) has a brief flash of a cameo in the Thor 4 trailer.

Answer: Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder will be played by Russell Crowe. Crowe is just one of many fun celebrity cameos director Taika Waititi has planned; others include Melissa McCarthy (as an actress playing Thor’s sister Hela); Sam Neill (as “Actor Odin”); Luke Hemsworth (as “Actor Thor”); and Matt Damon as “Actor Loki.”

Who Is The Villain in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Answer: While it is not shown in the trailer, The Dark Knight Trilogy star Christian Bale will be playing the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder, Gorr the God-Butcher.

Like Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor, Gorr was also a creation of Marvel Comics writer Jason Aaron, debuting in 2013, a year before Jane took up the hammer. Gorr was an alien being from a planet heavy in faith. The death of his family made Gorr an enemy of gods and faith, and when he learned the gods of the universe were real, he took up a mission to kill them all.

In the comics, Gorr’s weapon of godly assassination was the Necrosword, a black sword once owned by Knull, god of the symbiote race. Marvel fans are theorizing just how much of Gorr’s comic book ties will translate into the MCU. Bale’s look as Gorr has been a topic of big debate after first looks at merchandising. Official photos of Bale as Gorr should be coming soon.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th.