Marvel Fans Upset Venom Contest Has Nothing To Do With Symbiotes

Marvel fans are not pleased that a Venom contest that took over Twitter has nothing to do with the symbiote. A poker tournament raffle got trending on the platform Saturday afternoon and a lot of Venom devotees popped in to see what all the fuss was about. They discovered that it wasn’t some big Donny Cates announcement or anything about the film, it was just a chance to win some prizes. Now, most of the posts turned into a celebration of the character and people expressing their disappointment for the wait until Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Luckily for the organizers, nothing really notable happened on their end, although it probably got a lot harder to sift through all the posts for a winner. With things getting back to rolling in Hollywood, Venom 2 producer Dan Wilson expressed some trepidation recently about resuming filming earlier this summer.

“Nobody wants to go into an environment that’s going to be risky and that goes for crew members too. It’s not just talent. It’s everybody involved on set,” he offered. “There’s a nervousness and that’s natural and understandable. In the plans that we’ve discussed, they’ve certainly taken that into account and we’ll see when we get there, I guess.”

🚨GIVEAWAY ALERT🚨 Like, RT & comment telling us why you should win a $2,650 #Venom Tournament ticket and get in the raffle! ONE winner will be announced on July 20th. Must use #VenomContest only 1 entry per person is allowed. #TheVenom #Poker #7millionVenom #VenomTournament2020 pic.twitter.com/r6rDlMcWOV — Americas Cardroom (@ACR_POKER) July 11, 2020

The producer continued to point out that even if territories made it safe for casts and crew to return, there would be some people in Hollywood that are eyeing an extended break until everything is absolutely good to go. Wilson added, “All these great actors and folks that we’re working with have their own individual thoughts about coming back. But we’re building a plan that puts as much protection around them as we possibly can."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will now hit theaters in June of 2021. The prospective October release date got scuttled as the coronavirus pandemic washed over the entire entertainment industry. Now, fans of the symbiote will have to wait until next year to get their fill of Tom Hardy. But, at least that’s on the horizon now, and the mountain of speculation in the meantime will give them plenty to do.

