Marvel Fans React to Venom 2: "Let There Be Carnage" Title

By Kofi Outlaw

Marvel fans were hoping that the 2020 movie season would have one anti-hero welcoming them back to movie theaters: Tom Hardy's Venom. Venom 2 held its October release date when so many other movies had already pushed to next year, but now that's officially done. Venom 2 has moved from October 2020 to June of 2021 - but the more important reveal with that announcement was the film's official title reveal.

Venom 2 will actually be titled Venom: Let Be Carnage. If you (somehow) don't already know, the sequel features Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, the serial killer who we met in Venom's post-credits scene. Things get bad for Eddie Brock (Hardy) when Kasady gets out of prison, with his very own alien symbiote suit. Kasady becomes "Carnage," a monstrous serial killer it will take a monstrous antihero to stop.

Needless to say, knowing that Venom 2 is going with a title that is so on-the-nose about its main villain has Marvel fans talking. See for yourself, below!

This Guy Gets It

This guy represents the core demo of fans that feel smart for knowing that Carnage is the villain being referenced in the title. 

Let the Nicknames Begin

This guy went for the most obvious jab at Venom 2's title - but hey, the floodgates are just beginning to open. Better stuff is surely on the way. 

Stupid in the Best Way

Venom 2 may have nailed just the right kind of silly that is totally on-brand for the Venom movies. 

Sony Middle School of Marketing

I mean, who else would love this kind of pun work, besides nerdy pre-teens and dads? 

Put Some Respect on His Name

A lot of fans don't care about the title - they just want Venom 2 to do right by Carnage! 

This Guy Is Excited For it

This fan is genuinely excited to see that Venom 2's title is Let There Be Carnage. Like, genuinely.

Waiting Is the Hardest Part

This fan not only loves the title Let There Be Carnage, he can't 

Woody Approves

Woody Harrelson looks like he would totally approve of this title - after all, it's pretty much an extension of his post-credits scene in the first Venom

Only Thing That Matters

At the end of the day, this is the issue we really care about: that tiny little rating under the title. You can call the film whatever you want: if we don't like it, it's just Venom 2, to us!

You Know It's Coming...

...And it's going to be a major eye-roll and/or groan for fans everywhere. 

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters on June 25th, 2021. 

