Marvel Fans React to Venom 2: "Let There Be Carnage" Title

Marvel fans were hoping that the 2020 movie season would have one anti-hero welcoming them back to movie theaters: Tom Hardy's Venom. Venom 2 held its October release date when so many other movies had already pushed to next year, but now that's officially done. Venom 2 has moved from October 2020 to June of 2021 - but the more important reveal with that announcement was the film's official title reveal.

Venom 2 will actually be titled Venom: Let Be Carnage. If you (somehow) don't already know, the sequel features Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, the serial killer who we met in Venom's post-credits scene. Things get bad for Eddie Brock (Hardy) when Kasady gets out of prison, with his very own alien symbiote suit. Kasady becomes "Carnage," a monstrous serial killer it will take a monstrous antihero to stop.

Needless to say, knowing that Venom 2 is going with a title that is so on-the-nose about its main villain has Marvel fans talking.