Marvel Fans React to Venom 2: "Let There Be Carnage" Title
Marvel fans were hoping that the 2020 movie season would have one anti-hero welcoming them back to movie theaters: Tom Hardy's Venom. Venom 2 held its October release date when so many other movies had already pushed to next year, but now that's officially done. Venom 2 has moved from October 2020 to June of 2021 - but the more important reveal with that announcement was the film's official title reveal.
Venom 2 will actually be titled Venom: Let Be Carnage. If you (somehow) don't already know, the sequel features Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, the serial killer who we met in Venom's post-credits scene. Things get bad for Eddie Brock (Hardy) when Kasady gets out of prison, with his very own alien symbiote suit. Kasady becomes "Carnage," a monstrous serial killer it will take a monstrous antihero to stop.
Needless to say, knowing that Venom 2 is going with a title that is so on-the-nose about its main villain has Marvel fans talking. See for yourself, below!
This Guy Gets It
The Venom sequel titled "Venom: Let there be Carnage" is actually a subtle nod to the Marvel comics villain Carnage— Robbie Shirley (@RobbieShirley12) April 21, 2020
This guy represents the core demo of fans that feel smart for knowing that Carnage is the villain being referenced in the title.
Let the Nicknames Begin
Let There Be Carnage? Really? More like Let There Be Garbage.— Chip Hackman, Burt Macklin’s Brother. (@Darthbaggins10) April 21, 2020
This guy went for the most obvious jab at Venom 2's title - but hey, the floodgates are just beginning to open. Better stuff is surely on the way.
Stupid in the Best Way
Venom 2's subtitle actually being "Let There Be Carnage" is so ridiculously stupid, and I wouldn't have it any other way.— baylaust (@baylaust) April 21, 2020
Venom 2 may have nailed just the right kind of silly that is totally on-brand for the Venom movies.
Sony Middle School of Marketing
Sony's letting 12yo's name their Marvel movies, apparently.
VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE, OR: HOW WE STOPPED TRYING AND LEARNED TO LOVE THE POMP. Coming to theaters near you. 2021. https://t.co/Xw0kFf3h1d— JJT Nichols (@jedjtnichols) April 21, 2020
I mean, who else would love this kind of pun work, besides nerdy pre-teens and dads?
Put Some Respect on His Name
While I still wish it was R rated,— Icarus (@Iron_Icarus) April 21, 2020
The name for Venom 2, “Let there be Carnage”, does gets me excited a bit. Do my boi right, Sony pic.twitter.com/kGnX9oxepw
A lot of fans don't care about the title - they just want Venom 2 to do right by Carnage!
This Guy Is Excited For it
Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a pretty badass title. The first movie was a little uneven, but it is hard not to have some excitement to see Carnage take the big screen!— Unsupervised Nerds (@UnsupervsdNerds) April 21, 2020
This fan is genuinely excited to see that Venom 2's title is Let There Be Carnage. Like, genuinely.
Waiting Is the Hardest Part
Bummed I gotta wait 'til June 2021 now for Venom: Let There Be Carnage (what a perfect title, lol). Makes sense, for the best, but feels like forever. pic.twitter.com/MwqRtojKAA— 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘤𝘴 (@timothyhugh) April 21, 2020
This fan not only loves the title Let There Be Carnage, he can't
Woody Approves
Venom: Let There Be Carnage #Venom2 pic.twitter.com/R2JBkgiVaj— Gaganetta (@xtiiiiiiinaa) April 21, 2020
Woody Harrelson looks like he would totally approve of this title - after all, it's pretty much an extension of his post-credits scene in the first Venom.
Only Thing That Matters
They better make Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage rated R— IronHawk (@MrGentlemac) April 21, 2020
At the end of the day, this is the issue we really care about: that tiny little rating under the title. You can call the film whatever you want: if we don't like it, it's just Venom 2, to us!
You Know It's Coming...
When Carnage says "Let there be Carnage" in Venom: Let there be Carnage. pic.twitter.com/jeBn07PiRR— Alfredo DaGreat (@AlfredoDagreat) April 21, 2020
...And it's going to be a major eye-roll and/or groan for fans everywhere.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters on June 25th, 2021.
