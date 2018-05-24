WandaVision’s Paul Bettany Wants to Reprise His Star Wars Role on Disney+

✖

Marvel's WandaVision star Paul Bettany says he wants to "mess around" with Dryden Vos, the gangster character he debuted in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Part of the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate under Maul (Ray Park and Sam Witwer), it was through the scarred Vos that young scoundrel Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) reunited with ex-lover Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke), now the criminal's lieutenant. When a plot to make off with unrefined coaxium and Vos' money failed, Solo's double-cross nearly got him killed at the villain's hand; Qi'ra rescued the smuggler by slaying Vos with his own laser-daggered weapon.

Asked by Jake's Takes to reveal the cinematic character he most wants to flesh out on an episodic basis, Bettany answered: "Oh, I would love to mess around with Dryden Vos. I would love to mess around with Dryden Vos. I love that idea."

Following rumors that Disney-Lucasfilm was considering an underworld-centric Solo spin-off for the Disney+ streaming service, home to The Mandalorian and other upcoming Star Wars series, director Ron Howard said sustained fan support for a Solo 2 indicates a possibility its characters return in the galaxy far, far away.

"No rumblings [about a sequel]. This is not a spoiler or anything, but I think there is interest in those characters," Howard told the Lights, Camera, Barstool podcast in November. "I think there's interest in the gangster world somewhere down the line. But I can assure you there is nothing being developed right now for a movie or Disney+. But, one great thing is there has been a lot of affection shown for Solo, and so of course that keeps boding well for them to eventually turn it around."

In December, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced a slate of new spin-offs set within the time of The Mandalorian, including Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic. Previously announced series include Rogue One prequel Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi, taking place between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

Kennedy also revealed "event series" Lando is in the early stages of development at Disney+. It's unknown if Donald Glover, who portrayed the younger version of the character first played by Billy Dee Williams in The Empire Strikes Back, would reprise his Solo role for the spin-off.

Bettany next reprises his feature film role as the Vision in WandaVision, the first original series from Marvel Studios. Also starring Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, WandaVision premieres January 15 on Disney+.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.