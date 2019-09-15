Solo: A Star Wars Story Spin-Off Is Rumored to be Coming to Disney+

Solo: A Star Wars Story was released in theaters last summer, and the film was considered a flop by Star Wars standards, earning only $213,767,512 domestically and $392,924,807 worldwide. It was met with mixed reviews, earning a Rotten Tomatoes score that came out to a mediocre 70% (although, it’s really growing on some of us). Many speculate that the film’s lack of success is the reason Lucasfilm is holding off on more standalone films, but there are still plenty of fans who want to see more of the Solo cast. In fact, #MakeSolo2Happen was trending on Twitter earlier this year. Well, according to Jeremy Conrad of StarWarsUnity.com, there’s a rumor that a Solo spin-off series could be happening for Disney+.

“While we’ll probably not see a sequel or continuation of Han’s story, I’ve heard a rumor that some kind spin-off set after the events of the movie is being developed as a Disney+ series. As it probably wouldn’t be about Han, Chewie, or Lando; some kind of underworld series dealing with the Crimson Dawn and other scoundrels sounds the most likely,” Conrad writes.

Many people commented on Conrad’s tweet, clearly liking the idea:

“Hell yeah. Give me that Crimson Dawn show with Qi’ra and Maul. They have to explain how Maul lost his criminal empire and got stuck on Malachor,” @JoaoF_SW wrote.

“I really hope it’s the Crimson Dawn/Maul show,” @Warmustbeend123 added.

“SOLO should have been a series all along. Great cast, the film is very under-appreciated and would totally make a fun show,” @emilnikolov_ replied.

The confirmed Star Wars shows for Disney+ include Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which will premiere on the streaming service the day it launches (November 12th). Other upcoming Star Wars series includes one starring Ewan MacGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which will focus on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker his theaters on December 20th.