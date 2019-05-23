Star Wars

Star Wars Fans Are Trying to Make a Solo Sequel Happen

This weekend marks one year since Solo: A Star Wars Story was released in theaters. The film was

This weekend marks one year since Solo: A Star Wars Story was released in theaters. The film was considered a flop by Star Wars standards (it only made $392,924,807 worldwide), and was met with mixed reviews (its Rotten Tomatoes score came out to be 70%). Many speculate that the film’s lack of success is the reason Lucasfilm is holding off on more standalone films, but there are still plenty of fans who want to see more of the Solo cast. In fact, #MakeSolo2Happen is currently trending on Twitter.

Tons of fans and some of the film’s cast have taken to the Internet today to come the movie’s defense, requesting a sequel from filmmaker Ron Howard. While the folks at Disney haven’t given any hints of a follow-up film, there’s no harm in joining the Twitter campaign if you want to see more of Alden Ehrenreich (Han Solo), Emilia Clarke (Qi’ra), Donald Glover (Lando Calrissian), and Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca). Many of us wouldn’t say no to a retcon that would resurrect Thandie Newton (Val) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (L3-37). (Why’d you have to kill the ladies, Ron?!)

Here are some of the pro-Solo tweets circulating the Internet today…

Would you like to see a sequel to Solo: A Star Wars Story? Tell us in the comments!

Solo: A Star Wars Story is currently streaming on Netflix. The next film of the franchise, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

 

