Star Wars Fans Are Trying to Make a Solo Sequel Happen

This weekend marks one year since Solo: A Star Wars Story was released in theaters. The film was considered a flop by Star Wars standards (it only made $392,924,807 worldwide), and was met with mixed reviews (its Rotten Tomatoes score came out to be 70%). Many speculate that the film’s lack of success is the reason Lucasfilm is holding off on more standalone films, but there are still plenty of fans who want to see more of the Solo cast. In fact, #MakeSolo2Happen is currently trending on Twitter.

Tons of fans and some of the film’s cast have taken to the Internet today to come the movie’s defense, requesting a sequel from filmmaker Ron Howard. While the folks at Disney haven’t given any hints of a follow-up film, there’s no harm in joining the Twitter campaign if you want to see more of Alden Ehrenreich (Han Solo), Emilia Clarke (Qi’ra), Donald Glover (Lando Calrissian), and Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca). Many of us wouldn’t say no to a retcon that would resurrect Thandie Newton (Val) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (L3-37). (Why’d you have to kill the ladies, Ron?!)

Here are some of the pro-Solo tweets circulating the Internet today…

Devoted Interest

Today is the anniversary of @RealRonHoward‘s Solo picture. It was a great film and deserves a sequel. What do we need to do to #MakeSolo2Happen?



I’m not signing any petitions or anything, but I will express my devoted interest to the concept on twitter. — Bryan Young (@swankmotron) May 23, 2019

For The Action

#MakeSolo2Happen because I SERIOUSLY am in need of some more of this action right here. pic.twitter.com/vW8cIb2f6E — van solo (@VanLitton) May 23, 2019

Straight From The Wookiee’s Mouth

I hear this is trending and I’m putting my vote into the pile! #MakeSolo2Happen #StarWars I want the petition! 😜 https://t.co/C6GVE0kGCS — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) May 23, 2019

A Picture Is Worth 1,000 Words

For The Haters

When people say Solo 2 shouldn’t happen:#makeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/hqV7Zxkahc — Star Wars DieHards (@StarWarsDH) May 23, 2019

There’s Room For More

As excited as I am for #StarWarsIX (and I am VERY excited), I’d still like to explore the further adventures of this guy too. #MakeSolo2Happen #Starwars pic.twitter.com/7NtUPrPUm2 — Brian Herring (@BrianHezza) May 23, 2019

For The Ladies

#MakeSolo2Happen but it’s just about qi’ra and enfys and val (who fakes her own death for the aesthetic) and the kasdans are nowhere near it pic.twitter.com/M7e5ikmHqn — station on fire trash can (@SarahDemp) May 23, 2019

The Closure

#MakeSolo2Happen because I need closure on what happened to Lando’s capes…and the droids that L3 led to revolt. — Josh Cooper (@Sandgroper81) May 23, 2019

Most Importantly, For Lando

Solo: A Star Wars Story is currently streaming on Netflix. The next film of the franchise, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.