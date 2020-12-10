Star Wars: Lando Event Series Announced for Disney+

✖

As part of Lucasfilm's section of the Disney Investor Day presentations, the home of Star Wars announced a whole host of new shows and stories in development for the Disney+ streaming service and among them a Lando show! Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced Star Wars: Lando during the event, confirming that it will be a "brand-new event series" featuring the galaxy’s favorite scoundrel. Dear White People creator Justin Simien has been tapped to develop the story which is in early development now. Curiously absent from the announcement however was who will be playing the character in the show, with no mention of Donald Glover or Billy D. Williams.

Glover previously played the character in Solo: A Star Wars Story, playing the younger version of the character that Williams originated in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Billy D. reprised his role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker last year as well, meaning he was the last to play the part on the big screen. It's possible that the series could include both actors, but that hasn't been confirmed and only Simien's involvement is official at this point.

The galaxy’s favorite scoundrel, Lando Calrissian, will return in Lando, a brand-new event series for @DisneyPlus. Justin Simien (@JSim07) is in the early stages of developing the project. — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

"There's a lot of pressure, when you walk down the street, and people are like, 'Yo, I'm excited about that Lando thing… People are excited about it, but also I get to do it in a new way," Glover previously told Big Boy's Neighborhood about taking on the part. "I take it really seriously… I wanted to show them that I know what I'm doing. I definitely came in, and we had to test with people, and see how our chemistry is and stuff."

Other shows announced by Lucasfilm at the Investors Day event included: Star Wars: Visions, an Original Series of animated short films, celebrates the Star Wars galaxy through the lens of the world’s best Japanese anime creators; Star Wars: The Acolyte, a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era from creator Leslye Headland; Star Wars: A Droid Story, an animated series that will introduce us to a new hero guided by R2-D2 and C-3PO.