Marvel’s Dermot Mulroney Has Hilarious Response to Learning Harrison Ford Will Be MCU President

Marvel Studios has big plans for The Multiverse Saga, and that involves the Avengers having to face the likes of Kang the Conqueror in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. But the studios also have some other major plans that involve several side projects that won’t focus on multiverse storytelling, like Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts. Both of which will feature a recast of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who will be played by the legendary Harrison Ford. There have been several rumors that Ross will become the President of the United States in Captain America: Brave New World, and that means that news doesn’t bode well for Secret Invasion’s Dermot Mulroney, who is currently playing the sitting President of the United States in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. ComicBookMovie recently had the chance to speak with Mulroney about Ford possibly taking his job as president, and his response is downright hilarious.

“That’s bad news. That’s bad news.” Mulroney revealed. “Yeah, no, I knew about this. I don’t know what anybody’s intent is. I couldn’t ask for more. I am so fulfilled and thrilled to have been in Secret Invasion, but I have no concept of whether Ritson survives, lives on, or continues in the storyline. It’d be a thrill, of course. But if I have to lose the next election to one American and it happens to be Harrison Ford, I guess that’s fair enough. And that’s okay. Maybe I can run– There’s nothing about two terms. I could be his vice president, right? I could do two terms as president and then two terms as vice president under President Harrison Ford.”

What happens Marvel’s Secret Invasion?

Secret Invasion centers on MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they begin to handle an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.



Secret Invasion is exclusively streaming on Disney+.

