Marvel’s Florence Pugh Reveals One Movie She Wishes She Never Did, And Admits She Needed Money

Though a fan favorite for her performances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Dune franchise, Florence Pugh has had an extensive acting career in the ten years she’s been active. Pugh made a name for herself almost immediately with 2016’s Lady Macbeth, moving from there to star in the likes of Outlaw King, Fighting with My Family, Midsommar, and Little Women. Despite only working for the past decade, Pugh has major hits under her belt, and though she has become a beloved actor for critics and audiences, that doesn’t mean she always has fond memories of every title that she’s been a part of.

Speaking in a new interview on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Pugh made a point to pick out the one movie in her career so far that she actually wishes that she’d never done. The conversation shifted toward the movie by surprise when Theroux brought up the 2018 horror film Malevolent, noting that he had seen the film starring Pugh previously, not as research for their interview but simply as a film fan. Theroux went on to note that he believes she’s quite good in the film, prompting Pugh to make her confession.

Florence Pugh Blasts 2018 Horror Movie as One Film She Wishes She Never Did

Released in 2018, Pugh stars in the film as Angela Sayers, part of a brother-sister duo that fake paranormal encounters, only to get more than they bargained for after they venture to an isolated house for an “investigation.” Despite Pugh’s clear negative feelings about the film, it wasn’t exactly a disaster. The film premiered on Netflix and on Rotten Tomatoes has a 55% score, which, while “rotten,” could certainly be worse.

“I didn’t watch it,” Pugh said of Malevolent. “It’s probably the one movie that I wish I never did…I think everybody has one of those movies….I think it was just a movie that I did when I was younger, and I needed money, and I was like, ‘Well, obviously this is great.’ And then I got there and it wasn’t great.”

Theroux went on to explain the plot of the film to the listeners, only for Pugh to interrupt with a laugh, adding: “We can talk about other movies.”

The reveal that Malevolent is one of her biggest acting regrets, though, did lead Pugh to open up about her process now for picking scripts that she wants to participate in. The Oscar-nominee revealed that she doesn’t explicitly look for something scary in scripts, but something within them that actually scares her as a performer.

“In every script that I read, there has to be, and I know this now, there has to be a moment in the script where I’m not scared of the horror, but where I’m scared of if I’ll be able to do it,” Pugh revealed. “So that’s the thing that makes me lurch forward. If it’s something that I’ve never done before, never been shot before, or if I don’t know if I can take myself there, the moment I get like pangs of nerves, I know that I’m probably going to end up doing it.”

She continued, “Could be anything, like with Thunderbolts. I jumped off the second-tallest building in the world, and we were going to do it anyway. But yes, that was amazing to be able to do that. I’ve never done anything like that before, and I had to act at the same time, so it was like, well, that’s a huge test.”

Florence Pugh can next be seen in Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, both arriving in 2026.