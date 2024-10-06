7 Movies to Watch After Evil Dead Rise

Evil Dead Rise is now streaming on Netflix and the film, the fifth in the Evil Dead franchise, has been steadily climbing the charts. Written and directed by Lee Cronin, the film is a "twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable." The film, originally released in 2023, is both its own story as well as a fitting entry in the long running Evil Dead franchise with the film being a hit with both fans and critics alike. If you're one of the horror fans who have streamed Evil Dead Rise on Netflix and find yourself wondering what to watch next, you're in luck. We've got a list of seven films you should check out. While they're not all thematically similar to Evil Dead Rise, the movies on this list are a good mix of gory horror, horror with family themes, and a few just really solid choices that if you haven't watched yet, you really should. Check out our list below!

7. [REC] (Photo: [REC] 2007 - Filmax) If you haven't seen 2007's [REC], now is a good time to fix that. The Spanish found footage style horror film follows a reporter and her cameraman who go with a group of firefighters on an emergency call to an apartment building where they discover a sinister infection spreading and results in the building being sealed with its occupants for a quarantine. Stuck inside, the reporter and other survivors find themselves unable to escape and having to somehow survive while figuring out why all of the residents have now become murderous and insane. The film does have an American remake — 2008's Quarantine — but do yourself a favor and watch the original.

6. Hereditary (Photo: A24's Hereditary was released in 2018 - A24) 2018's Hereditary — which happens to be Ari Aster's feature directorial debut — follows a family grieving the death of their secretive grandmother and finds them tormented by dark and sinister occurrences. It's disturbing and chilling and with the family component makes it a great watch after Evil Dead Rise. It also stars Toni Collette in a genuinely fantastic performance.

5. Ready or Not (Photo: Samara Weaving in Ready or Not - Searchlight Pictures) Earlier this year it was announced that Ready or Not is getting a sequel so that just gives you even more reason to add this film to your post-Evil Dead Rise watch list. Released in 2019, Ready or Not stars Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien, Elyse Levesque, Nicky Guadagni, Henry Czerny, and Andie MacDowell and follows a young bride (Weaving) who finds herself hunted as part of a twisted wedding night ritual by her new in-laws who just so happen to worship the Devil. It's bloody and violent, but it's also at times a little darkly funny. Maybe it's not exactly like Evil Dead Rise in terms of subject matter, but it does make for a nice palate cleanser of sorts that keeps things within the horror genre.

4. Battle Royale You've probably heard of this film described as a bloodier Japanese take on The Hunger Games, but that's not exactly the case — it predates The Hunger Games but certainly is bloody and gory. The film follows a group of students who are forced by a totalitarian Japanese government to fight to the death as part of an attempt to curb juvenile delinquency. It's very violent and very provocative, but it's honestly a fantastic movie that if you haven't for some reason watched yet put it on your list.

3. Malevolent (Photo: Florence Pugh in Malevolent. - Netflix) Starring Florence Pugh, Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Scott Chambers and more, 2018's Malevolent follows a team of scammers who make money by faking paranormal encounters except, during an assignment to a country house things get a little real and they each begin to lose their grasp on reality. It's a little creepy and not over the top scary, but it makes for a nice complement to Evil Dead Rise and it's just a good watch as spooky season kicks off.

2. Drag Me To Hell (Photo: Universal Pictures) Directed and co-written by Sam Raimi — who created the Evil Dead horror franchise — Drag Me to Hell follows Christine (Alison Lohman), a loan officer who has to prove she can make difficult decisions at her job and thus doesn't extend an old woman's mortgage. The woman ends up cursing Christine in which she will be sent to Hell for eternity but not until she's endured three days of ever escalating torment. It's a solid story and is at times funny and frightening and let's be real, you just can't really go wrong with Raimi.