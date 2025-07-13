Florence Pugh’s Best Movie Is Streaming Totally Free

You can now stream one of the first and most-loved movies starring Florence Pugh online for free. English actor Florence Pugh has recently become world-renowned as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Black Widow, Yelena Belova, as chef Almut opposite Andrew Garfield in We Live in Time, and as Bene Gesseritt initiate Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two. She has become one of the most beloved and exciting actors of her generation, and her sheer talent was on display even in her early movies – one of which is now available to stream on TUBI.

Released at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016, Lady Macbeth marked Florence Pugh’s second feature film appearance, following her debut in 2014’s The Falling. Written by Alice Birch and directed by William Oldroyd, Lady Macbeth was adapted from Nikolai Leskov’s novella, Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District. Pugh played Katherine Lester, a young woman who feels trapped in a loveless marriage to a man twice her age, Alexander (Paul Hilton). In Shakespearean fashion, Katherine ultimately kills her husband and frames another man (Cosmo Jarvis) for this murder and others, contributing to one of Pugh’s most impressive and demanding performances.

Lady Macbeth is an independent period drama made on a budget of only £500,000 (approximately $650,000, and this shoestring budget provided an intimate, personal, and quiet feeling that made the movie and Pugh’s performance even stronger. At the global box office following a UK and US release, Lady Macbeth grossed a total of $5.4 million – impressive given its low budget. Oppenheimer, Dune: Part Two, and Black Widow are some of Pugh’s highest-grossing movies, contributing to a box office total for the star of approximately $3.4 billion, but it’s great to see her excel in her early, low-budget projects, too.

Lady Macbeth is now one of three movies featuring Florence Pugh on TUBI. The others are 2014’s The Falling and Fighting With My Family, her popular biographical sports comedy that premiered at Sundance in January 2019. Lady Macbeth has an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while other projects, including Oppenheimer, The Little Drummer Girl, Hawkeye, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Little Women, and Fighting With My Family all scored higher. Even so, Lady Macbeth is generally considered one of Pugh’s strongest projects, and the movie certainly helped to put her on the map.

Florence Pugh has most recently been seen playing Yelena Belova in 2025’s Thunderbolts*, which saw her become a member of the MCU’s New Avengers ahead of her return in the Russo brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday in 2026. She’ll also voice Belova in the upcoming animated Marvel Zombies series, while next year will also feature Pugh’s return as Princess Irulan in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three. She’ll also appear opposite Christopher Abbott and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping star Joseph Zada in 2026’s East of Eden, so the future is looking very bright for Florence Pugh.

