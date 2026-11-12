Avengers: Doomsday Credits Officially Spoil 2 X-Men Characters That Have Been Missing from Marketing

Avengers: Doomsday‘s official screenwriting credits have been confirmed by the Writers Guild of America, and they have some spoilers about two X-Men. When Marvel confirmed that Anthony and Joe Russo would be returning to direct Doomsday, they arrived with just one of their signature MCU screenwriters too: Stephen McFeely. Now we know he’s not the only one getting credit for the movie. According to the WGA website, the official writing credit for Avengers: Doomsday are “Written by: Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron.” The latter name is interesting, since he was previously hired to pen the seemingly scrapped Avengers: Kang Dynasty, but it’s the other names that raise eyebrows even more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the two credited screenwriters, eight other names appear with the credit of “Additional Literary Material (not on-screen),” including Eric Pearson (The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Thunderbolts), Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (all four MCU Spider-Man movies), Jeff Loveness (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Andrew Lanham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Destin Daniel Cretton, and, perhaps most spoilery, Deadpool & Wolverine themselves, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Avengers: Doomsday Writing Credits Confirm Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman

Rumors have persisted for some time that both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman would appear in some capacity as their Marvel characters in Avengers: Doomsday, though they’ve largely been tight-lipped about it, and of course nothing in the marketing has actually indicated this. Perhaps the most official indicator, prior to today, that Reynolds would show up in the movie was how he crashed the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con last year in a Canadian Tuxedo version of Deadpool’s costume, asking if it was too late to appear in the film.

Play video

Now that both Jackman and Reynolds have “Additional Literary Material” credits, it’s essentially confirmed that both their characters will appear in Avengers: Doomsday. For those curious, “Additional Literary Material” is a relatively new credit with the WGA, often indicating that the persons who receive it actively worked on a production covered by the WGA but not to the extent that it meant they should receive credit for the entire movie. As the WGA puts it, “credit is available to writers who have rendered WGA-covered writing services on theatrical features who do not receive writing credit.”

What remains to be seen is how much material Reynolds and Jackman may have contributed to Avengers: Doomsday. The rumor mill has pointed to a wide range of how much they could even appear in the movie, from one scene to an entire act, but what these credits indicate at the very least is that these two stars likely had a great deal of freedom for their roles in whatever scenes they appear. Time will tell, and we’re less than five weeks from Doomsday anyway.

What’s your first thought after learning today’s big reveal? How do you want to see Deadpool & Wolverine incorporated into Avengers: Doomsday? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.