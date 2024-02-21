Avengers 5 Report Sets up Major Kang Changes After Jonathan Majors' Firing

Avengers 5 delivered some new Kang the Conqueror news after Jonathan Majors was fired by Marvel Studios. The Hollywood Reporter explained more about what the future of the MCU will look like. In their writing, they say that Marvel is working to minimize Kang after the underperformance of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Contrary to popular belief, that was on the way before Majors was arrested for assault in New York City. It remains unclear just what is going to happen to the Marvel villain in Avengers 5 or how he will be handled there. Whatever the case, the anticipation for whatever big unveiling Marvel has for San Diego Comic-Con continues to grow.

One detail from the THR article that should have MCU fans interested is the incoming subtitle for Avengers 5. The Kang Dynasty was the former title. But, that no longer makes sense if Marvel is downsizing the villain's role moving forward. Many fans of the franchise have been clamoring for Doctor Doom. With The Fantastic Four looming large next year, people are hoping that this gives Marvel an avenue to explore the iconic villain in the upcoming couple of movies. So, you can be sure that something big is coming.

A New Face For Kang?

(Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images, Marvel Comics)

If the role still gets recast, there was some fan momentum behind The Walking Dead universe star Colman Domingo getting a chance to play the role. The Rustin star is currently up for an Oscar and touring the awards circuit. In the midst of this victory lap, he talked to Entertainment Tonight about this whirlwind ride. Of course, they had to ask him about being Kang the Conqueror. He's seen the fan posts and things like that. But, he also knows that the final decisions are not up to him. Domingo is down to see where the ride takes him if that phone rings.

"I don't know, I'm always looking at what I have to do right now... I know there's talk and conversations around, and I don't know how much is true," Domingo shared. "I don't even get that from my team, I can't tell if it's true or not."

"The fans are passionate," Domingo continued. "Somehow my name is out there in the world [and] I like the idea of just having your name called and someone speaking lovingly and kindly about something is a beautiful thing."

Avengers 5 Details

With so much of Avengers 5 in flux, it seems that even the actors have been in a holding pattern. Simu Liu talked to ComicBook.com at the premiere of Arthur the King in New York this week. The Shang-Chi star explained the process for the next Avengers film and how they're preparing for his second movie in the MCU. Like a lot of the players involved, he's basically waiting by the phone for an update whenever it rolls through. The Shang-Chi star is excited to work with Destin Daniel Cretton again.

"Oh man, I don't know to be honest," Liu told us. "I mean, those things are so above my pay grade. I just wanna continue to be a fan of it. You know, when I get a call of like, 'Hey, this is what your in and this is where you're going to show up. And, this is when you're going to be need to be blacked out for.' That's kind of generally what tends to happen. But, you know Destin is such a special filmmaker and we're very happy to have him on the sequel. So, he'll be working on that and we're really excited to see what he comes up with. I think he's going to do a brilliant job."

