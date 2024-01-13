Marvel's Thunderbolts: Euphoria Star Rumored to Replace Steven Yeun as Sentry

One new rumor says an offer is out to Euphoria's Austin Abrams to join the MCU as Sentry.

One of the next pictures set to begin filming for Marvel Studios is Jake Schreier's Thunderbolts. The film, at one point, had Steven Yeun attached to play Sentry, only for The Walking Dead alumnus to depart because of scheduling conflicts with other projects. Now, a new report says Marvel Studios already has an offer out to another actor as principal photography gets ready to kick off. According to a duel scoop by r/DCULeaks and @DanielRPK, Marvel Studios has offered the role to Austin Abrams.

Abrams, 27, is probably best known for his role in HBO's Euphoria since 2019. Prior to that, he had a lead role in the Guillermo del Toro-produced Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Marvel Studios nor Abrams have yet to confirm the news, as the studio hasn't even confirmed Sentry will be involved as the antagonist in the project.

Why did Steven Yeun leave Thunderbolts?

Given Yeun has become a frequent collaborator of Schreier's, the actor has said he left not because of creative differences or other behind-the-scenes issues, but rather, he had another project to work on during the same time Thunderbolts was set to film. The actor has since said he'd love appearing in another role at Marvel Studios should they have him back.

"I think for me, time passing and things shifting kind of pulled me out of it," Yeun explained to Variety earlier this year. "But [director] Jake [Schreier], I know, is going to do an incredible job."

"I think it's too early to say that," Yeun added, when asked what other Marvel project he would like to join. "I probably pissed off too many people leaving, so I'm just gonna say, 'Thank you for having me.' I have some ideas. But I heard if you put it out there, you'll never get it, so I'll keep it close to my chest."

Thunderbolts is expected to be based on the Marvel Comics team of the same name, an alliance of antiheroes and villains who reluctantly work for the government. The cast of Thunderbolts includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, Olgya Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

Thunderbolts is set to be released exclusively in theaters on July 25, 2025.