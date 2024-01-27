Marvel's Thunderbolts Reportedly Has Surprise MCU Returns

Marvel's Thunderbolts has been hiding some sneaky MCU returns under out noses. Over at Production Weekly, both Rachel Weisz and Laurence Fishburne are set to return as Melina Vostokoff and Bill Foster. Marvel fans haven't seen Melina in live-action since Black Widow. Fishburne makes a grand re-entry from his appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Thunderbolts already has a number of MCU players involve. A lot of those actors from Black Widow and around the rest of the universe. It will be interesting to see who else gets brought into the fray.

The last time ComicBook.com talked to Fishburne about coming back to the MCU, he sounded completely enamored with the idea. Since the, he's appeared in What If…? as Goliath and this news makes it sound like he'll at least have a live-action appearance this time around. For Weisz, this is the first we're hearing of her re-entry since the Marvel animated series as well.

"You know, I'm a big MCU guy man. I love the Marvel Cinematic Universe and as much I would love to be in it," Fishburne told us last year. "I'm happy being a fan and be waiting for whatever's coming. Yeah, man like I just heard in Atlanta, I heard they're getting ready to do another Captain America!… Bring it. I'm buying tickets dude!"

Thunderbolts Looks To Shake-Up The MCU

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

You shouldn't go into Thunderbolts expecting the same old Marvel movie. John Walker actor, Wyatt Russell, said as much in a recent panel interview. Talking to MTV, the US Agent star explained how Thunderbolts is really swinging for the fences. There haven't been many MCU efforts that focus strictly on antiheroes or villains. Audiences got a taste of that with Echo, and Thunderbolts is set to give them more than they could've ever dreamed of.

"I know [director Jake Schrier] so well and I know how smart Jake is and how much he cares about making something interesting and different and utilizing everyone's talents to the best of their ability. And the story that I think they've come up with is really interesting — I know parts of the story and how the story works, I can't talk about it," Russell told the audience.

He added, "But it's not a straightforward Marvel movie as you've seen in the past. I think that it's gonna be a lot of fun but I think it will be something that hopefully Marvel fans will look at and go, 'Oh OK, this is a little different, let's go hard at it.' And as far as how we are approaching it, it's time to go to work a little bit, it's time to make a good Marvel movie so let's do that and work hard at it and don't take things for granted."

Other Familiar Faces In Thunderbolts

Marvel fans are getting treated to some of their favorites re-entering the scene in the upcoming team-up movie. One of those MCU reunions is Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes. Recently, the actor spoke to Variety about how much he's missed working with Marvel and his excitement around Thunderbolts. While a lot of speculation around this movie has circled around the identity of Sentry, all the stars involved are energized by the prospect of working with Jake Schreier on a dramatic departure for Marvel Studios.

"I'm excited. I'm going to go back basically in a month or so. I've missed it. It's a great cast," Stan said before alluding to Marvel's recent box office struggles. "The batting average is so high that it's difficult to always land everything right away. It's always been a great experience. With this one in particular, I think there's a lot of good things."

Does this make you more excited for Thunderbolts? Let us know down in the comments!