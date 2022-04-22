Massive Talent: How Lily Mo Sheen Navigates Celebrity Life

✖

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is officially out in theatres and sees Nic Cage playing "Nick Cage," a fictional version of himself who is struggling with his career and family life before getting paid to attend a billionaire named Javi's (Pedro Pascal) birthday party. In real life, Cage has two sons and another baby on the way, but the Massive Talent version of himself just has one daughter named Addy, who is played by Lily Mo Sheen. While Sheen may not be Cage's daughter, she is the child of well-known actors, Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen. Previously, Sheen played the younger version of her mother's character, Selne, in Underworld: Evolution and appeared in the Adam Sandler movie Click, but The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is her first role since appearing in Everybody's Fine in 2009. During a recent chat with ComicBook.com, Sheen talked about navigating celebrity life.

"I'm definitely a victim of getting starstruck many times. If I meet someone I'm like super into, I can't talk at all. I had that experience, definitely. I used to be super into Ed Sheeran, and I remember like seeing him out somewhere when I was younger, being like I can't talk to him, I can't do it. And when I went through my Hamilton phase seeing Lin-Manuel Miranda one time, I lost my mind. So I definitely, I mean, you could name any celebrity, I'll probably get very anxious to meet them, sure," Sheen shared.

"It's something that's been very normal to me growing up, obviously, you know what I mean?" Sheen replied when asked about the weirder side of celebrity life. "So its definitely taken, you know, up until I was an early teen to kind of realize how incredibly different my life was, you know, in a way, because my mom was also really great about keeping everything very normal. So, you know, obviously there's difficulty in it. They explore it in the movie with the industry and how that affects relationships, but I've just been really lucky, I think, that, you know, my family is really close knit, and I've gotten to spend, you know, I would go with my mom on sets and all that, and, you know, so yeah, I think that's that."

"One thing to remember, always, I guess, in my own life is that nobody is thinking about you," she added when asked about having anxiety during certain scenes. "You know what I mean? That's always the best way to remember. No one's mad at you. No one, you know, they're all thinking about them, but also the cast was so amazing to really help me. I would kind of like have my panic and then they would really calm me down. They would remind me that, you know, it's really okay, you're doing great. You don't have to worry about this. This is very normal. So, if they hadn't been as like calming and comforting and kind to me, I don't think I would've been able to do it. It was amazing. It felt very like familial, you know?"

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is now playing in theatres.