Nicolas Cage Announces He and Wife Riko Shibata Are Having a Baby Girl

Nicolas Cage has announced that he and his wife, Riko Shibata, are expecting a baby girl. This will be the third child for Cage; he has his eldest son, Weston Coppola Cage (born in 1990) with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton; he also has a son, Kal-El (born in 2005) with ex-wife Alice Kim. Cage made the announcement about the new addition himself, while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show:

"I'm gonna announce some big news for everybody -- I'm gonna have a little girl," Cage told Clarkson and the audience with a smile. He also revealed that he and Riko Shibata have chosen a name based on Cage's "favorite song ever written," (which would be The Beatles "Across the Universe"), as well as the legacy name of August Coppola, Cage's father.

"Her name is gonna be Lennon Auggie," Cage revealed. "I'm gonna call her Lenny for short... "I'm thrilled! It's gonna be the biggest adventure of my life."

Nic Cage is currently 58 years old. Among the many achievements he's made in life (Oscars, worldwide fame, decades as a movie star...) he also went through the cycle of being a parent not once but twice, for two boys who are both now men. In that context, it's pretty wild that Cage is jumping back into the life of a new dad now – but then again, it's exactly the sort of adventurous spirit we'd expect from Nic Cage!

"I miss it all. I miss watching a child discover things for the first time," Cage, told ET's Will Marfuggi. "The way the sunlight shines through a leaf. Taking them to have a lobster dinner and have them freak out at the table, 'What the heck is Daddy eating? What is that thing? It looks like a monster, like a giant bug!' All that stuff.

I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies. I miss rocking in rocking chairs," Cage added. "I was really hoping for another child. My boys are all grown up, so this will be great."

Nicolas Cage is currently starring in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (in theaters April 22nd), a meta-flick about Cage taking a celebrity appearance gig, only to wind up in a "real life" action movie. Here's the synopsis: