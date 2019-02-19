‘Masters of the Universe’ Movie Action Figures Revealed

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe are coming back with a new toy line…

…based on the 1987 feature film.

Yeah, how’s that for whiplash?

In all seriousness, though, the He-Man and Skeletor designs from the Dolph Lundgren Masters of the Universe movie are probably the best things about the film, which has gone down in infamy after being a bomb, hated by fans, and more or less scrubbed from the resumes of heavy hitters Lundgren, Frank Langella, and Courteney Cox when they went on to do bigger and better things after it was over.

And now, maybe against all odds, there are toys featuring those designs — including the gold-armored “lord Skeletor” look from the climax of the film — coming from Super7.

You can see a walkthrough of the line, created at this weekend’s ToyFair by the Pixel Dan YouTube channel, below.

This is not the first time the live-action He-Man got his own action figure — Mattel actually released some around the time of the film, which were made using the familiar molds of the time and looked, basically, like new takes on the He-Man toys already in stores at that point. The Super7 figures are notable in part for finding a middle-ground between being totally screen-accurate and being accessible to fans of the Masters of the Universe brand, something that has been their hallmark in the long-delayed Classics line, of which these are the latest installment.

Despite the fact that the announcement was a surprise to fans at Toy Fair, they are very much real — according to the signage at the show, the Masters of the Universe Classics based on the movie designs will be available in March 2019, as a pre-order with a fairly quick turnaround for delivery.

Besides He-Man and the two Skeletor figures, Super7 will releases a Karg painted in screen-accurate colors, which makes him feel less like a Jack Kirby/Fourth World villain.

Back in 2013, there was a previous toy released at Power-Con, based on a screen-accurate version of Blade (Anthony De Longis). In the video above, the representative from Super7 says that the company has been working with various parties to line up this line of Classics for a few years, so it is possible they have been working on it since shortly after that.

You can check the Super7 website for more details on these toys as March gets closer.