Matrix 4 Casts Jonathan Groff In Secret Role

Warner Bros. continues to assemble the cast for the upcoming revival of The Matrix, a new sequel that sees original stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves return to the roles of Trinity and Neo respectively. The new film has already assembled an all-star list of new talent for the film with another new addition just made to its ensemble. Collider reports that Mindhunter‘s Jonathan Groff has been added to the cast in a secret role. It’s unclear who Groff will play in the film with the outlet noting that it would be “unfair speculation” to pigeonhole him as one of the new “Agents” for the sequel.

The plot of The Matrix 4 is still under wraps, though Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves will return and may be joined by original star Jada Pinkett-Smith who is in discussions to reprise as Niobe, her role from The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. Pinkett-Smith’s character was also the focus for the video game tie-in for the sequels, Enter the Matrix.

Groff is best known recently for appearing in Netfilx’s hit drama series Mindhunter but the actor also lent his voice to the role of Kristoff in the two Frozen movies for Disney. His other credits include Glee, Looking, and American Sniper. He joins a cast in fourth Matrix movie that also includes Aquaman‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Iron Fist‘s Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Little has been unveiled about the upcoming blockbuster, other than the fact Lana Wachowski will return to direct, her sister Lilly reportedly has no involvement in the film. Wachowski also co-wrote the script for the film with Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell. The trio is set to produce with Grant Hill.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” said Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich when The Matrix 4 was announced in August. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Wachowski added.

The Matrix 4 has no scheduled release date as of this writing. Filming is scheduled to begin on the project in February of 2020, where it will be filming under the codename of “Project Ice Cream.”