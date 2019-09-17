Matt Jones to Return as Badger in Breaking Bad Movie

Jesse Pinkman’s crew is back together in his new movie. In addition to Charles Baker’s Skinny Pete, who appeared in the first teaser trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, THR now says that Matt Jones, who played Jesse’s friend and drug-dealing and -using partner Badger in the series, will also appear in the film. Jones appeared in a infrequently, but consistently throughout the five seasons of Breaking Bad‘s run on AMC. He was last seen in the series finale, posing (with Skinny Pete) as hitmen to help ensure Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) former business partners set up a trust for Walt’s kids — the financial security for his family that was White’s nominal motivation for the entire series.

“The Netflix Television Event El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future,” Netflix said in a statement. “This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

El Camino is set after the events of the Breaking Bad series finale, “Felina,” which ended with Pinkman racing away from the scene of a meth-making operation in a 1978 Chevy lifted from Todd (Jesse Plemons).

Held prisoner and forced to make high-quality meth by Jack Welker (Michael Bowen) and his gang of white supremacists, Pinkman was freed only through the efforts of his former high school science teacher-turned-cooking partner White, who was outed as the southwest’s biggest supplier of meth months before his death from a stray bullet.

It is not yet known which Breaking Bad co-stars will join Paul, Jones, and Baker in the franchise’s first film. Since word of the project was first publicized in November, Cranston has repeatedly teased his involvement: the star admitted to Today he has “no idea” where the future of the franchise goes next but said he would “love to do a Breaking Bad movie.”

Cranston later said in a radio interview that he would “absolutely” reprise his role under Gilligan.

“He’s a genius, and it’s a great story,” Cranston said. “And there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open. And this idea, from what I’m told, gets into those, at least, a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.”

In June, Cranston told ET he could appear “[in] a flashback, or a flash forward. I’m still dead, Walter White, I don’t know what [could happen].”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie premieres October 11 on Netflix.