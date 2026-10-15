New The Mummy Movie Title Confirmed, And It’s Clear What the Plot Will Be Now

Fans of The Mummy have been eager to find out more about the upcoming brand-new installment, previously just being referred to as The Mummy 4, but now, we have an actual title for the movie (and it teases quite a bit about the plot to come). The new movie is confirmed to be bringing back multiple fan-favorite characters, including Brendan Fraser as Rick O’Connell, Rachel Weisz as Evelyn O’Connell, Oded Fehr as Ardeth Bay, Kevin J. O’Connor as Beni Gabor, and even Arnold Vosloo as Imhotep. Vosloo’s return was particularly surprising due to his previous death in the franchise; however, now we know how and why this is going to work.

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As confirmed by the official The Mummy account on X, The Mummy 4 will actually be titled The Mummy: Book of the Dead and will hit theaters in exactly one year, on October 15, 2027. Although the plot is still very much under wraps, this subtitle hints at what is to come and helps to explain why we might be seeing some familiar but unexpected faces in this upcoming installment. Specifically, it’s clear that the upcoming movie will be revisiting the titular Book of the Dead and, among other things, no doubt reviving myriad dead characters, presumably Imhotep being one of them. Already, fans are thrilled by this update and have begun speculating about what is to follow.

In one year, The Mummy: Book of the Dead opens. In theaters October 15, 2027. pic.twitter.com/IWecTchmxQ — The Mummy (@themummy) October 15, 2026

Fan Reactions to The Mummy: Book of the Dead Have Been Overwhelmingly Positive

In response to The Mummy’s post, fans have been celebrating the news with overwhelmingly positive responses. One X user wrote, “I can’t wait. This is what the fans have been waiting for all these years,” and another said, “Interested to see how the Book of the Dead is recovered after it was seemingly lost in Ahm Shere at the end of Returns. Can’t wait for the first trailer.” Yet another positive comment reads, “I’m so in for it! I can’t wait!” Throughout the comments are also myriad gifs and similar declarations of fans saying they can’t wait and are “so ready” to see the movie. Of course, there are those who are sharing negative reactions, and there are plenty of comments pleading with the movie to be good and “not mess up” the opportunity, but on the whole, the responses seem to be optimistic.

While it’s impossible to say at this point whether this positivity will hold, especially once the movie finally hits theaters, this is a very encouraging response so far. After all, this represents a major comeback for the franchise after many years, particularly when thinking about this particular set of characters, and that is a very difficult feat to pull off (perhaps the reason behind the comments pleading for the movie to be good). If The Mummy: Book of the Dead can keep this momentum going, then it could do what so many other franchises have struggled if not outright failed to do, and have a resurgence decades after the first movie debuted.

Are you looking forward to The Mummy: Book of the Dead, or are you worried about how this return will turn out (or both)? Share your thoughts in the comments below.