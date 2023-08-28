Max: Every New Movie and TV Show Arriving in September 2023

September is just a few days away, and Max is preparing for the new month with a bunch of new movies and TV shows. All throughout the month of September, Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service will be steadily adding titles, giving you a constant stream of new stuff to add to your watchlist.

As usual, the first day of the month will see the most new additions. September 1st will see the arrival of multiple AMC shows on Max as part of a partnership with AMC+. Fear the Walking Dead and Killing Eve are among the shows joining the service, and they will be available to stream for 60 days.

September 1st will also mark the arrival of several new movies for Max, including a couple of popular horror franchises. The first eight films in the Friday the 13th series are coming to Max, along with several entries in the Children of the Corn franchise, the first two Exorcist films, and both live-action Scooby-Doo movies.

You can check out the full list of September additions below!