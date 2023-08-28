Max: Every New Movie and TV Show Arriving in September 2023
Friday the 13th, The Exorcist, Scooby-Doo and more coming to Max next month.
September is just a few days away, and Max is preparing for the new month with a bunch of new movies and TV shows. All throughout the month of September, Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service will be steadily adding titles, giving you a constant stream of new stuff to add to your watchlist.
As usual, the first day of the month will see the most new additions. September 1st will see the arrival of multiple AMC shows on Max as part of a partnership with AMC+. Fear the Walking Dead and Killing Eve are among the shows joining the service, and they will be available to stream for 60 days.
September 1st will also mark the arrival of several new movies for Max, including a couple of popular horror franchises. The first eight films in the Friday the 13th series are coming to Max, along with several entries in the Children of the Corn franchise, the first two Exorcist films, and both live-action Scooby-Doo movies.
You can check out the full list of September additions below!
September 1st
42
A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)
Aliens in the Attic
Anna
Annabelle
Annabelle: Creation
Annabelle Comes Home
Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Season 1 (AMC+)
Be Kind Rewind
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
Boyz n the Hood
Bullet To The Head
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Cat People
Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice
Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest
Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering
Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror
Children of the Corn 666: Isaac's Return
Children of the Corn: Revelation
A Cinderella Story
Class Action
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Critters
The Curse of La Llorona
Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)
Date Night
Design Defined, Season 1
Doctor Sleep
Drive Me Crazy
Dutch
The Exorcist
Exorcist II: The Heretic
Fast Food Nation
Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)
Fire in the Sky
Firestorm
Friday
Friday the 13th (1980)
Friday the 13th Part II
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)
Gangs of New York
Georgia Rule
The Ghost and the Darkness
Heartburn
It
It: Chapter Two
Juice
Just Like Heaven
Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)
Little Shop of Horrors
The Mask
MI-5
Millennium
Mommie Dearest
Ordinary Love
Out of the Furnace
Philomena
Post Grad
The Rage: Carrie 2
Restoring Galveston, Season 4B
Ride with Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)
The Roads Not Taken
Sabrina
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
She's Funny That Way
Six Days, Seven Nights
Snitch
Source Code
Spy
Sunset Strip
Tears of the Sun
THX 1138
Time After Time
Unfaithfully Yours
XXX
XXX: State of the Union
September 4th
Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots, Season 1
Tough Love With Hilary Farr, Season 2
September 5th
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 11
See It Loud: The History of Black Television
Welcome To Plathville, Season 5
September 7th
Devil's Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren
Does Murder Sleep?
Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo
Ghost Brothers, Seasons 1-2
Ghost Loop, Season 1
Halloween Baking Championship, Seasons 1-8
Haunting in the Heartland, Season 1
Kids Halloween Baking Championship
Most Terrifying Places in America, 2 Seasons
Most Terrifying with Jason Hawes, Season
My Horror Story, Season 1
The Dead Files, Season 15B
September 13th
Donyale Luna: Supermodel
Halloween Cake-Off
Halloween Cookie Challenge
Halloween Wars, Season 1-12
Outrageous Pumpkins, Seasons 1-3
September 18th
Chico Virtual
Double Cultura
El Carrito
Keep/Delete
La Macana
Thank You, Have A Nice Day
Un Pequeño Corte
September 21st
American Sniper
Blippi Wonders, Season 3
Expedition X, Season 4A
Young Love
September 22nd
Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Seasons 1-2
Guy's All-American Road Trip, Season 2
Marooned with Ed Stafford
Naked and Marooned with Ed Stafford
Nancy Drew, Season 4
September 25th
American Masters: Marilyn Monroe: Still Life
Halloween Cookie Challenge, Season 2
Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes
September 30th
Hot Dish With Francoprev