300, Jonah Hex, Last Night in Soho Among Movies Leaving Max Next Month

Max subscribers have become used to the streaming service's lineup going through big changes, with Warner Bros. Discovery removing content at a more consistent rate and continuing to add titles from its various networks that were previously found on Discovery+. The changes will continue in September, which is both good and bad news for folks with a subscription.

This week, Max unveiled the complete list of movies and shows making their way to the lineup over the course of September, and there's quite a lot to look forward to. Unfortunately, that newsletter also came with the list of titles set to depart next month.

On September 8th, Max will be losing the series The Tourist, which is interesting because it was billed as a Max original in the United States. On September 30th, a ton of movies will be leaving the service, including 300, Last Night in Soho, Jonah Hex, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Everything Leaving Max in September

Here's the full list of titles set to exit Max next month:

September 8

Too Beautiful: Our Right To Fight

The Tourist (Max Original)

September 13

Ghosts, Season 1-3

Tammy

September 30

300

17 Again

Alfie

Along Came a Spider

Another Me

Armageddon

Beatriz at Dinner

Because I Said So

Big Game

Bloodsport

Boyz N The Hood

Braveheart

The Bridge on the River Kwai

Caddyshack

Can't Hardly Wait

Chicago

Clash of the Titans

The Crying Game

The Dirty Dozen

District 9

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Downton Abbey

Dumb and Dumber

Entertainment

Experimenter

The Family

Get Hard

The Getaway

Ghost Ship

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl Happy

The Good Lie

Good News

The Goodbye Girl

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard

Harriet

Head Full of Honey

Horrible Bosses

The Host (2007)

Hot Shots!

Hot Shots! Part Deux

Hot Summer Nights

Hotel Mumbai

Ice Station Zebra

Ingrid Goes West

The Invisible War

The Iron Giant

The Jacket

JFK

Jonah Hex

Juno

The Kid

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Kiss The Girls

Klute

The Last Circus

The Last Days on Mars

Last Night In Soho

Let's Be Cops

Little Miss Sunshine

Little Woods

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Maid in Manhattan

The Meg

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Moneyball

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

Night Moves

Noma: My Perfect Storm

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Eight

Oliver!

The Omega Man

One Missed Call

The Perfect Storm

Poseidon

Push

Rampage

Rising Sun

Sex and the City

Sex and the City 2

Sherlock Holmes and the Great Escape

Slumdog Millionaire

Smokin' Aces

Spawn

Stage Fright

Star 80

Steel

Steven Universe: The Movie

Steven Universe The Movie Sing-a-Long

Sublet

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Tenacious D In The Pick of Destiny

Terms of Endearment

They Died With Their Boots On

Thir13en Ghosts

This Is Elvis

Till the End of Time

To Be or Not To Be

Torpedo Run

Travels with My Aunt

Tu Me Manques

Twister

Under the Cherry Moon

Valkyrie

The Vanishing

The Wave

We Are The Best!

Wild Wild West

You've Got Mail