300, Jonah Hex, Last Night in Soho Among Movies Leaving Max Next Month
Max is losing a bunch of movies in September, including Edgar Wright's latest thriller.
Max subscribers have become used to the streaming service's lineup going through big changes, with Warner Bros. Discovery removing content at a more consistent rate and continuing to add titles from its various networks that were previously found on Discovery+. The changes will continue in September, which is both good and bad news for folks with a subscription.
This week, Max unveiled the complete list of movies and shows making their way to the lineup over the course of September, and there's quite a lot to look forward to. Unfortunately, that newsletter also came with the list of titles set to depart next month.
On September 8th, Max will be losing the series The Tourist, which is interesting because it was billed as a Max original in the United States. On September 30th, a ton of movies will be leaving the service, including 300, Last Night in Soho, Jonah Hex, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Everything Leaving Max in September
Here's the full list of titles set to exit Max next month:
September 8
Too Beautiful: Our Right To Fight
The Tourist (Max Original)
September 13
Ghosts, Season 1-3
Tammy
September 30
300
17 Again
Alfie
Along Came a Spider
Another Me
Armageddon
Beatriz at Dinner
Because I Said So
Big Game
Bloodsport
Boyz N The Hood
Braveheart
The Bridge on the River Kwai
Caddyshack
Can't Hardly Wait
Chicago
Clash of the Titans
The Crying Game
The Dirty Dozen
District 9
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Downton Abbey
Dumb and Dumber
Entertainment
Experimenter
The Family
Get Hard
The Getaway
Ghost Ship
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl Happy
The Good Lie
Good News
The Goodbye Girl
The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard
Harriet
Head Full of Honey
Horrible Bosses
The Host (2007)
Hot Shots!
Hot Shots! Part Deux
Hot Summer Nights
Hotel Mumbai
Ice Station Zebra
Ingrid Goes West
The Invisible War
The Iron Giant
The Jacket
JFK
Jonah Hex
Juno
The Kid
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Kiss The Girls
Klute
The Last Circus
The Last Days on Mars
Last Night In Soho
Let's Be Cops
Little Miss Sunshine
Little Woods
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Maid in Manhattan
The Meg
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Moneyball
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
Nancy Drew
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
Night Moves
Noma: My Perfect Storm
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Eight
Oliver!
The Omega Man
One Missed Call
The Perfect Storm
Poseidon
Push
Rampage
Rising Sun
Sex and the City
Sex and the City 2
Sherlock Holmes and the Great Escape
Slumdog Millionaire
Smokin' Aces
Spawn
Stage Fright
Star 80
Steel
Steven Universe: The Movie
Steven Universe The Movie Sing-a-Long
Sublet
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Tenacious D In The Pick of Destiny
Terms of Endearment
They Died With Their Boots On
Thir13en Ghosts
This Is Elvis
Till the End of Time
To Be or Not To Be
Torpedo Run
Travels with My Aunt
Tu Me Manques
Twister
Under the Cherry Moon
Valkyrie
The Vanishing
The Wave
We Are The Best!
Wild Wild West
You've Got Mail