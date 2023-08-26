Ballers Was Reportedly Watched More in One Week on Netflix Than the Last Year on Max

Another television hit is finding massive success on Netflix. According to a new tweet from insider TV Grim Reaper, the minutes viewed for HBO's Ballers have skyrocketed since the show was added to the Netflix library. Their sources claim that although Ballers previously pulled 1.7 million streaming minutes on Max in the week of August 7th through August 13th, it was streamed for 696 million minutes total on Netflix in the week of August 14th through August 20th. All five seasons of Ballers are available on both Netflix and Max.

Ballers is one of several HBO titles to make the jump to Max, in addition to Insecure, Band of Brothers, The Pacific, and Six Feet Under. It is the latest show that has proved to be a hit when being "syndicated" on Netflix, with USA's Suits becoming a smash success since its debut on the platform.

What Is Ballers About?

In Ballers, the sun-soaked world of a group of past and present football players in and around Miami, FL is the setting for this half-hour HBO comedy series. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stars as a retired superstar who is trying to find a foothold as a financial manager to current players as they navigate life off the field.

The ensemble cast of Ballers also included Rob Corddry, John David Washington, Omar Miller, Donovan W. Carter, Troy Garity, London Brown, Jazmyn Simon, and Arielle Kebbel.

Will There Be a Suits Revival?

Amid the impressive performance of Suits on Netflix, some have begun to wonder if we could possibly get a continuation of the series, which originally wrapped in 2019. According to a recent interview with Suits executive producer Gene Klein, there definitely are prospects that could make it possible.

"You know, I've mentioned to [creator] Aaron [Korsh] that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I'm expecting a call at some point," Klein explained. "But I'm not aware of any serious conversations. It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of."

"As you might remember, it was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show," Klein added. "I'd be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I'd also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such good friends. A lot of us saw each other a month or so ago because there was a Suits-themed picket at Fox one day, and a lot of the writers, some of whom didn't know each other because people were on Seasons 1 and 2, but not the later seasons, so some of the writers were meeting for the first time. But a lot of the actors came to that as well."

