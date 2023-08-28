More than 200 episodes of AMC programming will be available to Max subscribers at no extra cost.

Fear the Walking Dead and more AMC programming will stream on Max for a limited time. From September 1st through October 31st, the new AMC+ Picks on Max hub will offer Max subscribers more than 200 episodes from seven AMC Networks series at no additional charge. According to Variety, the sampler titles available during the 60-day period include the first seasons of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire and Dark Winds, two seasons of Gangs of London, three seasons of A Discovery of Witches, all four seasons of Killing Eve, the first five seasons of Ride With Norman Reedus, and the first seven seasons of Fear the Walking Dead.



The AMC+ Picks on Max section will appear without ads on both the ad-free and ad-supported Max tiers, and will be offered alongside Max's branded hubs that includes HBO, Max Originals, DC, TLC, ID, and Discovery.



"Subscribers turn to Max to find a deep and diverse selection of stories for the whole household," said Meredith Gertler, Warner Bros. Discovery's EVP of global content strategy, planning and analysis. "The AMC+ collection pop-up is an excellent example of how we can use innovative strategies to add value to our content offering."

"AMC Networks makes great shows, and our goal is to bring these shows to as many people as possible, in ways that best serve viewers," added Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. "This promotional arrangement with Warner Bros. Discovery is a terrific opportunity to serve up some of our most popular and critically acclaimed programming to millions of Max subscribers in the U.S. for two full months."

Plans for Max (formerly HBO Max) start at $9.99/month with ads, $15.99/month for ad-free, or $19.99/month for ultimate ad-free.

The first seven seasons of Fear the Walking Dead left Hulu in June, and in July, AMC announced all eight seasons of the Walking Dead spin-off are available to stream on AMC+. AMC's own streaming service is currently the only platform to stream Fear the Walking Dead's eighth and final season, which returns with its remaining six episodes this October.

"AMC+ Picks on Max" will be available only from September 1st—October 31st on Max. Try Max here.