McKamey Manor: Horror Attraction Being Investigated After Popular Hulu Documentary

One of the world's most infamous haunted houses is now being investigated for its business practices. In a Halloween letter shared by Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, it's said Russ McKamey and his "extreme haunted attraction" may violate various consumer protection laws as staff don't allow visitors to leave once in the attraction.

"McKamey Manor either does not offer, or honor, a means for a participant to stop the tour. In Hulu's 2023 documentary about McKamey Manor, you are quoted as saying, 'we'reknown for no quitting and no safe wording,'" Skrmetti and his team write in the letter.

The Hulu documentary in question, Monster Inside: America's Most Haunted House, was released this year as a part of Huluween, giving viewers an unsettling look into the fabled locale.

"Participants do not have access to the lengthy waiver that describes the risks involved with a 'tour' before signing up, traveling long distances to Tennessee, or even before the tour begins," Skrmetti's letter continues. "Former participants describe the adrenaline and pressure they felt when reviewing the waiver at the start of the tour. One interviewee from the Hulu documentary stated, 'I had too much excitement going through my veins at the time. If [the waiver] would have said that a man is going to come out of the woods and murder you during this event, I would've signed it.'"

The letter states it's going to request further documentation from McKamey and question him regarding the investigation into a potential violation of consumer protection laws. It's unclear if the AG office is looking into any potential criminal charges as well.

LionTV has a synopsis for Monster Inside: "What would it be like to be trapped in a real-life horror movie? Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House explores the disturbing world of Russ McKamey, a Navy Veteran who turns his Halloween passion into McKamey Manor, a notorious haunted house. As it gains popularity, Russ pushes boundaries to attract followers, especially young women, documenting their extreme experiences."

"The documentary follows three participants who enter this nightmarish world and eventually resist. It delves into why people seek extreme experiences, shedding light on immersive horror and the complex motivations behind such choices while asking the question: why do we pursue the extremes in life?"

Monster Inside: America's Most Haunted House is now streaming on Hulu.