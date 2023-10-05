Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House Trailer Released by Hulu

Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House is ready for spooky season over at Hulu. The documentary film centers on McKamey Manor, what a lot of horror and reality fans consider the most haunted house in the world. Next week, the streamer begins Huluween and this show will be front and center. Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House comes to Hulu from Lion Television US. (Weirdly enough, the people behind Cash Cab?) Russ McKamey is the protagonist of this story, as he guides visitors through his house of horrors. Deadline actually spoke to Stan Hsue and Allison Corn, heads of Lion Us, who addressed possibly controversy with the scary nature of this show.

"The film shines a light on a world that for too long has been allowed to exist in the dark and it's in that darkness that bad actors are able to do their worst," Corn told Deadline. "We think viewers will find it eye opening and truly unforgettable."

"So we dug in and found that the story is so much more than its shock value," added Hsue. "There is an extremely rich psychological layer that explores why people subject themselves to extreme activities and the topic raises fascinating questions about the limits and complexity of consent."

Monster Inside Aiming For Terror

Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House is taking on the spooky nature of that old house. Like a lot of ideas on TV these days, the origins of this one seem to lie with YouTube's reach. The producers saw the manor on the streaming platform and wanted to dig into the history of this location more deeply.

LionTV has a synopsis for Monster Inside: "What would it be like to be trapped in a real-life horror movie? Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House explores the disturbing world of Russ McKamey, a Navy Veteran who turns his Halloween passion into McKamey Manor, a notorious haunted house. As it gains popularity, Russ pushes boundaries to attract followers, especially young women, documenting their extreme experiences."

"The documentary follows three participants who enter this nightmarish world and eventually resist. It delves into why people seek extreme experiences, shedding light on immersive horror and the complex motivations behind such choices while asking the question: why do we pursue the extremes in life?"

What Else Is On Deck For Huluween?

It's hard to believe this is year six for Hulu's yearly celebration of frights. As an added bonus for 2023, Disney+ is working together with their cousin platform to deliver the screams. Marvel Studios's Werewolf By Night is over on Hulu. Goosebumps also comes to the platform on October 12. So, there's plenty to be excited about as Halloween draws ever-nearer.

Disney said, "Now in its sixth year, Huluween has become the go-to destination for Halloween content, whether viewers are looking for a scream-worthy binge, or a less terrifying watch party with friends and family. This year, the Huluween library will be packed with new titles throughout the month ranging from the new animated "Fright Krewe'' series, to frightful films 'Appendage' and 'The Mill,' to real-life horror story 'Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House.'"

