Kevin Bacon Destroyed Haunted House on His Property When Previous Owner Feared He Would Get Possessed

In the age of a global pandemic, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been spending more time on their farmstead in Connecticut. Over the years, the power couple has purchased additional land adjacent to the original farm, including some parcels that have a surprisingly sinister past. In a new appearance on Rob Lowe's Literally podcast, the Tremors frontman revealed he and his wife opted to tear down a house they bought after they found it may have been haunted.

"One of the pieces that we bought had an old house in it and [the owner] didn't want me to own the house. It was an abandoned house that he had grown up in," Bacon told the Parks and Rec star. "We kind of went back and forth on it for a while and then, eventually, I said, 'Listen, you can't sell me a piece of land but not sell me the house that's on it. Like, that's just weird. What if you sell it and there's somebody that's just living, basically, right up in the backyard?'"

That's when Bacon revealed the previous owner had a startling claim—the childhood home he was in the process of selling was not only haunted, but there were concerns Bacon or Sedgwick could become possessed through the purchase.

"He said, 'I can't sell it to you because it's haunted and I'm afraid that you'll get possessed and, you know, do some serious damage,'" Bacon added. He then went on to say the parties came to an agreement that Bacon could buy the land, only if the house was destroyed within a month of the purchase.

"Not only did I not do that," Bacon replied when Lowe asked if he spent the night in the abode, "But I went up there and there were some beautiful old pine boards and a bannister and I said to Kyra, 'We've gotta take those out.' And she's like, 'No you're not. You're not putting those f---ing things in our house.'"

Bacon says he believes the house may have been haunted by a spirit that passed three centuries ago. "It was a long story that had to do with a Native American who, in the 1700s, had been murdered by a colonial soldier," he concluded. "[The owner] had had ghostbusters there. It was a whole long thing."