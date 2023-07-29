Haunted Mansion Star Owen Wilson Compares Experience To 1999's The Haunting (Exclusive)

Haunted Mansion is now playing in theaters, and it's the latest film to be based on an iconic Disneyland ride. The film features a star-studded cast that includes Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Owen Wilson. This isn't Wilson's first time working with Disney as he is also known for voicing Lightning McQueen in various Cars projects and playing Mobius M. Mobius in Marvel's Disney+ series, Loki. However, Disney isn't the only interesting connection Wilson has with Haunted Mansion. The actor also starred in the 1999 remake of The Haunting, which means he has experienced haunted houses before. ComicBook.com recently had a chat with Wilson about Haunted Mansion, and we joked that he probably won't be meeting the same gruesome fate as his character from The Haunting.

"Yes. Well, careful with that assumption," Wilson joked when we guessed he wouldn't be getting decapitated in Haunted Mansion. "Yeah. I don't want to give too much away. But yeah, it was nice to sort of get a chance after experiencing that genre with that movie, to now get a chance to try to make it through the whole story ... To live. Please, root for me."

Does Owen Wilson Believe in Ghosts?

Haunted Mansion takes place in New Orleans, so the cast spent a lot of time in the city, which many believe to be haunted. During our interview with Wilson, we asked about his time in New Orleans and whether or not he believes in ghosts.

"Well you know, I'd been to New Orleans I think twice, always for just kind of a day at a time, where I never really understood why people kind of love it so much," Wilson explained. "And this time, being there for a while, I was like, 'Okay, this is a great city.' There's always the food and the music, but just walking around and the sense of history. And it does feel like you're kind of walking in ancient footprints and you can see why that sort of lends itself to kind of a place where ghosts would like to gather. "

"I do," Wilson replied when asked if he believes in ghosts. "I do. I've kind of been changing my answer, because earlier on it was, 'I'd like to. I've never experienced it.' But I think that there is more going on than meets the eye." He added, "And I like the idea that there's something supernatural. Just that word, 'supernatural.'"

Haunted Mansion is now playing in theaters.

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.