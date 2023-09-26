Living for the Dead Trailer Teases a New Take on Ghost-Hunting Shows

Anyone familiar with the vast roster of paranormal investigation series out there knows that, while each series embarks on its own brand of research, it can be easy to mistake one series for another. With the upcoming Hulu series Living for the Dead, however, you're not likely to confuse any of its hosts for any other type of series, as the series itself isn't ashamed to lean into some of the inherent silliness of attempting to uncover whether there's life after death. The all-new series has just earned its first trailer, which you can check out below before Living for the Dead premieres on Hulu on October 18th.

The series is described, "From the creators of Queer Eye, five fabulous, queer ghost hunters criss-cross the country, helping the living by healing the dead. As they explore some of the world's most infamous haunted locations, they'll shed light on those not seen and illuminate untold stories. Together they'll push past boundaries to bring acceptance to the misunderstood -- living and dead. This is Living for the Dead, Ghost Hunties!"

The series stars Alex Le May, Juju Bae, Ken Boggle, Logan Taylor, and Roz Hernandez and was developed by Kristen Stewart, who also narrates the series.

"It's so cool and enlivening that me and my best friend CJ Romero had this funny idea and now it's a show," Stewart shared in a statement. "It started as a bit of a hypothetical silly pipe dream and now I am so proud to have shepherded something that is as moving and meaningful as it is truly a gay old time. Our cast makes me laugh and cry and they had the courage and heart to take us places I wouldn't go by myself. And it's a super cool maiden voyage for the company I've started with my partners Dylan Meyer and Maggie McLean. This is just the beginning for us and for Living for the Dead. We wanna one day have traipsed across the entire spooky-ass country. Maybe the world!"

The episode descriptions are as follows:

"Rainbows and Clowns"

The Ghost Hunties road trip to a haunted clown motel to help a family-run business pummeled by aggressive ghostly activity. As the investiGAYtion ensues, one Ghost Huntie is put to the ultimate test forcing him to face his greatest fear -- clowns!



"A Spookiki with the Dead"

The Ghost Hunties check into the Copper Queen for a spookiki with the dead. The hotel is riddled with mysterious deaths -- and now, an unseen force threatens the hotel and its staff. A dark discovery forces the team and staff to face past traumas.



"A Haunted Gaycation"

Our Ghost Hunties head out for a gaycation in the desert, where a paranormal activity forces a woman out of her dream home. As their investiGAYtion unfolds, they make an unexpected discovery that will change lives.



"Dying for Hallow-Kween"

Visitors leave Waverly Hills' haunted house with the most terrifying souvenir of all: spiritual attachment. Now a ghostly parasite threatens a couple in love -- but why? The Ghost Hunties hosts a Hallow-kween ball in search of answers.



"The Werking Dead"

Our Ghost Hunties heads to the iconic Palace theater, haunted by its past in more ways than one. As the investi-gay-tion ensues, our boos uncovers revealing messages from the great beyond and a new Kween takes the stage.



"Keep Your Disembodied Hands to Yourself!"

At Vegas' oldest gentlemen's club, the ghosts are getting handsy! Our Ghost Hunties are called in with hopes that they can 86 whatever spirit is tormenting the ladies of the Palomino to get the party back on the pole.



"Where There's a Will, There's a Slay"

When the walls CAN talk... we must stop and listen! This next stop on the road trip from hell has a sordid past with ghostly receipts to prove it. The Ghost Hunties face their most frightening challenge yet to help a community in need.



"A Lemp Slayance"

Our Ghost Hunties take on the notorious Lemp Mansion, where there are more than just skeletons in the closet. A 100-year-old curse plagues families alive and dead -- and the owners are desperate for help. Will a slay-ance with Lemps do the trick?



Living for the Dead premieres on Hulu on October 18th.

contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!