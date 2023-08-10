MCU Fan Art Imagines Matt Smith as The Fantastic Four’s Mr. Fantastic

Marvel Studios has been developing their upcoming Fantastic Four reboot for the past few years, and they've already gone through two directors and multiple release dates. So it's safe to say that they are taking their time to get this one right. There have been multiple rumors floating around about who has joined the cast of Fantastic Four, including names like Margot Robbie (Barbie), Adam Driver (65), Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), and even Matt Smith (House of the Dragon). With Driver no longer rumored to be Mr. Fantastic, one artist created a new concept that imagines how Smith could look as the iconic character.

Matt Smith Mr. Fantastic Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink created a new piece of fan art that shows how Smith could look as Mr. Fantastic. In the fan art, Smith get a modern rendition of the characters Fantastic Four costume and it looks pretty decent. While nothing has been confirmed about Smith's casting and it could end up being someone else, this is a pretty cool look at how the House of the Dragon star could look as Mr. Fantastic. You can't check out the fan art below.

Kevin Feige On the Fantastic Four's Future in the MCU

Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios President, has been quietly developing the Fantastic Four reboot and he recently teased how important the team would be in the future of the MCU.

"Well, we talked a little bit about Secret Wars. We talked about [Avengers: The] Kang Dynasty as related to [Ant-Man and the Wasp:] Quantumania. The only other one in terms of me personally and my 23-year history is the Fantastic Four," Feige recently explained. "We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There's certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that's something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years."

Matt Shakman (WandaVision) will direct the Fantastic Four reboot with no actors currently attached as Marvel's first family. Fantastic Four is slated to hit theaters on May 2, 2025. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Matt Smith, Mr. Fantastic and the rest of the Fantastic Four cast as we learn them!

What do you think about this Fantastic Four fan art? Would you like to see Matt Smith as Mr. Fantastic? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!