The 10 Best X-Men Storylines of the 1990s, Ranked by Impact

The best X-Men storylines from the 1990s included one of the biggest alternate timeline adventures of all time and some tales that featured the social issues that the team is best known for. The X-Men came into their own in the 1980s, and that decade saw Chris Claremont turn the mutant team into one of the most popular in the entire Marvel Comics line. He helped master the social issues where mutants represent whatever group of people is scaring society the most at any given time. He also presented the idea of mutants discovering alternative futures, told in the 1980s in Days of Future Past, but then mastered in the 1990s with Age of Apocalypse.

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From that groundbreaking alternate timeline to the continued persecution of the entire mutant population, here are the X-Men’s best storylines of the 1990s.

10) “Legion Quest”

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“Legion Quest” is a great story itself, but it is also the lead-in to the best X-Men storyline of the 1990s. This story followed Professor X’s son Legion (David Haller), one of the most dangerous mutants in all of existence. What makes him dangerous is that his mind is fractured and unpredictable. He used that unpredictability when he tried to “help” his father by traveling back in time to kill Magneto before he could become a problem. However, Xavier sacrificed his own life to save Magneto, which meant Legion was never born, and Xavier never formed the X-Men. This was the start of countless stories that came over the next few decades, all stemming from this one 1990s X-Men storyline.

9) “Muir Island Saga”

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The “Muir Island Saga” was a five-part crossover series by Chris Claremont that ran across Uncanny X-Men #278 to 280 and X-Factor #69 to 70 in 1991. This saw Shadow King become a major villain, as he worked through Polaris as a conduit so he could break out of the Astral Plane and take control of Earth. This series had a lot of things that helped it change the future of the team, as X-Factor merged back into the X-Men when the story ended, ending the split that started in 1986. These were also Claremont’s final issues on the title, making it a grand farewell for the man who led the team through the 1980s.

8) “Magneto War”

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“Magneto War” was a 1999 X-Men crossover that finally resolved the long-running storyline about Joseph, who believed he was a resurrected, de-aged Magneto. However, this series saw the real Magneto return, and he was at his worst as a villain, as he unleashed an attack on the planet to force the United Nations to give mutants their own homeland away from persecution. Joseph sacrificed his life to stop Magneto, but this still led the United Nations to give mutants control of Genosha, which served as a home for mutants until a few years later, when an attempted genocide took place at the hands of Cassandra Nova.

7) “Phalanx Covenant”

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The Phalanx Covenant was a crossover series running through all the X-Men comics in September and October 1994. This saw some people create a techno-organic race called the Phalanx that carries a virus that is meant to seek out and destroy mutants. This story was told in three separate parts, and it mostly follows the next generation of mutants as they try to save their kind’s future. This was the series that spawned a new title, Generation X, which ran for 75 issues.

6) “The Trial of Gambit“

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“The Trial of Gambit” is an X-Men storyline from the 1990s that ran from Uncanny X-Men #347-350 (1997). This was the storyline that showed that Gambit worked against the X-Men in the beginning, although he had tried to rehabilitate himself while failing to tell anyone the truth. This trial showed that Gambit worked with Mister Sinister during the “Mutant Massacre” in the 1980s X-Men comics, but he didn’t know it was about genocide. At the time, Gambit was one of the most popular members of the X-Men, and it ended with Rogue abandoning Gambit in the Antarctic snow and him losing the trust of the X-Men for a long time.

5) “Operation: Zero Tolerance”

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“Operation: Zero Tolerance” was a 1997 crossover series that started with X-Men Vol. 2 #70, and it presented Bastion as the main villain. This kept the themes of mutant persecution and returned the Sentinels to the spotlight. Bastion was created when Master Mold and Nimrod collided and merged into a human-looking shell. This story introduced the Prime Sentinels, which looked just like humans until they were activated, and then set out to kill any mutants they detected. Bastion became a powerful, recurring villain for years thanks to this storyline and was even a part of X-Men ’97, when it debuted its reboot on Disney+.

4) “Onslaught”

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“Onslaught” was an event that changed the entire Marvel Comics line for a year after it ended. However, it all started in the X-Men comics. Professor X used his mental powers to shut down Magneto’s brain after “Fatal Attractions,” and this led to a merging of Xavier’s frustration and Magneto’s anger, which manifested itself and created a new entity called Onslaught. Onslaught then decided neither humans nor mutants deserved to live and attempted to extinguish all life on Earth. By the end, the Avengers and Fantastic Four were seemingly dead, and it launched the “Heroes Reborn” series of comics.

3) “Fatal Attractions”

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“Fatal Attractions” saw the X-Men and Magneto take part in one of the most devastating battles of their lives. This was a 1993 crossover that marked the 30th anniversary of the title. It played out through every X-Men team title, as well as Wolverine’s solo comics. This started when the United Nations set up the “Magneto Protocols,” which created a satellite that blocked his powers. Magneto retaliated in anger, shutting down power across the globe, possibly killing countless people. The X-Men ended up fighting him at his home in space, and it ended with Wolverine losing his adamantium skeleton and healing factor, and Professor X shutting down Magneto’s mind, which led to Onslaught’s creation.

2) “X-Cutioner’s Song”

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“X-Cutioner’s Song” is a 12-part crossover series that ran in 1992 and 1993, playing out through Uncanny X-Men, X-Men Vol. 2, X-Factor, and X-Force. The main villain here was Stryfe, a clone of Cable from the future, who shot Professor X with a bullet carrying the techno-organic virus. Apocalypse was also involved as his Horsemen attacked the X-Men, and it took all the X-Men and Cable to finally stop Stryfe from his mission. This was an important series as it delved deeply into Cable’s origin story, and it left a lasting legacy since this was where the Legacy Virus began, a defining plague from the 1990s that ended up killing Colossus.

1) “Age of Apocalypse”

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The most important X-Men storyline of the 1990s is also one of the most essential stories of the team’s entire existence. After Legion accidentally killed Professor X in “Legion Quest,” the next issue opened with a very different present day, and “Age of Apocalypse” began. Readers were dropped into the middle of the story where they followed a world where the X-Men never existed as they did in the mainline, and Apocalypse had conquered the planet. For four months, every X-Men title was set in this world. This introduced some new characters, including Dark Beast, Sugar Man, Nate Grey, Blink, and Holocaust. It remains one of the most ambitious Marvel storylines ever told.

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