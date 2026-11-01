X-Men Star Has Begun Training for Reboot Movie (And Is Joined By an MCU Pro)

MCU fans have been waiting years for the franchise to fully bring in the X-Men, and finally, that reboot is well underway—including with one recent update regarding a key cast member. The X-Men reboot film is currently slated for a May 5, 2028, , and already, numerous casting confirmations have rolled in (beyond just Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, which was confirmed in Spider-Man: Brand New Day). Joining her is Adam Driver as Mister Sinister, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, and Maya Boyd as Storm.

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There are no doubt countless moving parts happening behind the scenes, not only because May 2028 is less than two years away but also because this installment is arguably going to be just as important to the MCU as any Avengers movie has been, if not more important than some of those films. In keeping with that, Storm actress Maya Boyd has seemingly just had a promising update: reportedly, she is currently training for her role as Storm, getting ready for filming. Joining her is a trainer who is already connected to the MCU through one fan-favorite character. See the photo of Boyd and her trainer and find out more below.

Maya Boyd Is Training With MCU Trainer Alum Naqam Washington

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

It’s no secret that training for an MCU superhero role is very difficult work and takes concentrated time, dedication, and planning. Boyd’s upcoming appearance as Storm will be no exception, and it therefore makes sense that she is working with someone who has an established record of success in the MCU thus far: Naqam Washington. Washington has previously worked with Charlie Cox for his role as Daredevil—and that connection clearly has fans more than a little excited about this update for Boyd.

Maya Boyd has begun training for her role as Storm in ‘X-MEN’.



Her trainer is Naqam Washington, who also coaches Charlie Cox for Daredevil. pic.twitter.com/y7tTPOK3TJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 1, 2026

In response to the above post, the comments are full of enthusiasm, especially because of the connection to Washington, with one commenter writing, “If Naqam got Charlie Cox moving like Daredevil, Storm is about to be doing absolute backflips and lightning combos. We are not ready,” and another saying, “Oh she bout to be moving nasty with the thunder combos.” Yet another commenter wrote, “Same trainer as Daredevil? Storm about to be throwing hands too,” and another comment echoed, “If so, can’t wait for this based on his work.”

This positive response is certainly great news not just for the X-Men movie but also for the larger MCU. As Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars seemingly conclude a massive era of the MCU franchise, potentially leading to a full reboot, this movie and the cast (and, undoubtedly, myriad other stories to come) will be essential moving forward. So far, though, signs seem very positive.

Who are you most excited to see in the X-Men reboot? Share your thoughts in the comments below.