MCU X-Men Reboot Has the Perfect Star to Play Jubilee, And They’ve Already Talked to the Filmmakers

After much speculation, Marvel Studios finally confirmed the cast for its upcoming X-Men reboot during the D23 Expo earlier this month. The ensemble boasts a nice mix of rising stars (Inde Navarrette, Kit Connor) and more established actors (Adam Driver, Christopher Abbott) who will be tasked with bringing some of the most iconic Marvel characters to life. One of the reasons why X-Men has remained such a valuable property for decades is the fact that it features a wide variety of characters, all of whom have their own personal stories to explore. The X-Men cast announced at D23 only scratches the surface of what’s possible, and there could be more additions to be revealed. Someone with ties to the franchise already is throwing her hat into the ring.

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In an interview with The Direct that took place during San Diego Comic-Con (which happened a couple of weeks prior to D23), Lana Condor addressed the possibility of reprising her X-Men: Apocalypse role Jubilee in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I would love nothing more than to come back as Jubilation Lee,” she said. “That’s all I’ve been hearing, but no real conversations… I’ve talked to the filmmakers and been like, ‘Hey, listen, I’m 10 years older now. I know more. Bring me back.’ So we’ll see.”

Will Lana Condor’s Jubilee Return in the MCU?

It isn’t a stretch to say that Jubilee is one of the X-Men characters who was extremely underserved by the Fox movies. After making cameos in the original trilogy, Condor’s iteration has an equally small role in the theatrical cut of Apocalypse. The best Jubilee material from that film, including an instance where she uses her powers, was left on the cutting room floor. There’s an extended sequence where Jubilee, Cyclops, Jean, and Nightcrawler go to the mall and bond as normal teens. It’s brief, but it still allows Jubilee’s personality to shine through a little bit, fleshing the character out more than the theatrical cut did. Apocalypse was Condor’s first movie, so it had to have been rough for her to see so much of her performance cut.

It would be nice to see Condor get another shot at Jubilee in a project that does the character justice, but the odds of that happening are arguably low. For starters, Marvel Studios seems to finally be closing the book on the Fox era X-Men with Avengers: Doomsday, bringing back a handful of franchise veterans for one last hurrah. Kevin Feige and Co. seem to be using the upcoming reboot to give the X-Men a fresh start with a clean slate, so they may not want any connections to the Fox films. There’s the potential Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine could show up, or perhaps Dafne Keen’s Laura will be the MCU’s Wolverine replacement, but outside of that (neither of which have been confirmed, it should be noted), fans shouldn’t expect to see any other familiar faces.

Additionally, Jubilee is traditionally portrayed as a younger character. In the comics, she’s a generation younger than the likes of Cyclops and Jean Grey, so this could influence what Marvel Studios does. Condor is only 29 years old, but she’s still older than some of the MCU’s X-Men stars. For example, Kit Connor is 22 years old, Sadie Sink is 24, and Maya Boyd is 23. Granted, in Apocalypse, Jubilee was around the same age as Jean and Scott, and they were classmates together at Xavier’s School. Marvel could always deviate from the source material and have Jubilee be a bit older than some of her fellow mutants, but they might want to adhere more closely to the comics. If Jubilee is part of the MCU’s plans, perhaps it won’t happen until after Connor and Sink have had some time to grow into their roles, and then they can become mentor figures to a new generation of students.