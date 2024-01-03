Mean Girls Final Trailer Released

Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for its new remake of Mean Girls. The studio is inviting audiences to the Revenge Party of 2024, as an all-new cast of high schoolers navigate awkward societal cliques and everything that comes with them. This version of Mean Girls comes from comedian Tina Fey, and she's bringing some of her Saturday Night Live alum with her like Tim Meadows. As for the teenage portion of the cast, that's headlined by Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, and Christopher Briney. As the final trailer demonstrates, there are tons of laughs to be found in the new Mean Girls.

Much of the footage in the Mean Girls trailer are scenes that have already been shown in previous trailers, though this one does have a runtime of 1 minute and 38 seconds. We meet new student Cady Heron (Rice), who quickly gets recruited into the popular girls' group on campus, which is run by Rapp's Regina George. Regina's mean streak is very evident from the get-go, and Cady finds herself cast out from the group after getting a crush on Regina's ex, Aaron Samuels (Briney). From there, Cady and her outcast friends work to bring down "The Plastics" as they are referred to.

What is Mean Girls about?

The description of Mean Girls reads, "From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, Mean Girls. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called 'The Plastics,' ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school."

Rachel McAdams turns down Mean Girls reunion

During the Black Friday marketing, Walmart assembled the original "Plastics" members, minus Rachel McAdams, for a Mean Girls spot. Lindsay Lohan's Cady Heron, Amanda Seyfried's Karen Smith, and Lacey Chabert's Gretchen Wieners returned to North Shore High School alongside Rajiv Surendra's Kevin and Daniel Franzese's Damian. Unfortunately, the only one missing was McAdams' Regina George.

During a recent interview with Variety, the actor explained why she declined to appear in Walmart's ad.

"I don't know; I guess I wasn't that excited about doing a commercial if I'm being totally honest," McAdams shared. "A movie sounded awesome, but I've never done commercials, and it just didn't feel like my bag. Also... I didn't know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later."

Mean Girls arrives in theaters on January 12th.