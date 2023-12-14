Mean Girls: Tina Fey Confirms New Movie Is Not a Remake, Reveals Renee Rapp Wrote New Songs

The new version of Mean Girls is heading to theaters in January, and it's the latest musical film that's based on a Broadway show that's based on a movie that's based on a book. According to writer, producer, and star, Tina Fey, the new movie is not quite a remake of the 2004 film or the Broadway adaptation. Instead, she called the project a hybrid during a recent interview with Fandango. This isn't too surprising considering the Fey and Tim Meadows are reprising their roles from the original film while the rest of the cast is a mixture of Mean Girls newcomers and folks who appeared in the Broadway version. One such Broadway actor is Reneé Rapp, who will be reprising her onstage role as Regina George. During the Fandango interview, Fey also teased new songs in the film that were written by Rapp.

"The music team on this movie is incredible. Reneé co-wrote some new songs for the new movie. It's been thrilling to see [Jeff Richmond] continue to transform all of this music," Fey shared.

"For the movie in general, we just knew that we had to find way to make it surprising. The original movie is always on somewhere and how can we surprise and hopefully delight people with the music choices, with the actors, with the ways the movie is shot," Fey added.

Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion will be releasing the first single from Mean Girls on Friday, December 15th.

Music Changes Teased in Mean Girls:

Previously, Richmond spoke with The Holywood Reporter about the upcoming film, and teased some changes to the Broadway songs.

"What we're trying to do [with the movie] is take the score that sounds like a Broadway score — in a good way — and [give] the movie a fresher palette," Richmond explained. "To make it sound more like stuff you want to listen to on Spotify, as opposed to when you're sitting eighth row center at a Broadway theater or the Pantages. It's kind of making it a fresher, younger take on the whole thing. We're kind of reinvented the music for the movie, so it's really fun."

Nadina Hassan, who played Regina George in the touring version of the musical, added, "We're one of just a handful of girls who get to play these roles professionally and at this level, and that's such a blessing. Because now, when the movie comes out, what we've done will also get to be shared with so many other people who maybe weren't able to come see us on tour or weren't able to go see the Broadway cast. I always feel so lucky to just be a part of this legacy."

Mean Girls is heading to theaters on January 12th, 2024, almost 20 years after the original film hit theaters.