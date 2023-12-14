Mean Girls Teases Megan Thee Stallion Song Release

Megan Thee Stallion is teaming up with Mean Girls for a new song from the movie's soundtrack. Paramount debuted the trailer for the popular franchise earlier this year and now more songs are making their way out. Megan Thee Stallion is a choice that makes a lot of sense for a musical reimagining of the popular 2000s movie. "Not My Fault" pairs "The Black Regina George" with Reneé Rapp for a battle of the queen of The Plastics. Friday December 15 sees the full release of the single and there's official artwork to behold right here down below as well!

It's taken the Internet at large a second to reckon with the fact that Mean Girls is a musical this time around. But, the response has been positive once people understood what was going on. Paramount Pictures mostly guarded that idea until the trailer was out in the world. If Barbie told us anything this summer, it's that bringing the bangers out for the soundtrack can lift an already anticipated movie up past it's wildest dreams. So, get ready for another surge of pink when "Not My Fault" hits in full tomorrow and check out the sneak peek to get yourself into the right mindset.

Why Make Mean Girls A Musical?

(Photo: Coach)

A lot of people were surprised when the first trailer for the Mean Girls movie dropped this year. When there was talk of a new Mean Girls project, fans expected an outright reboot or a legacy sequel of some sort. They got that same energy, but in a package that they didn't expect. Doing Mean Girls: The Musical as a follow-up definitely raised some eyebrows. Jeff Richmond helped Tina Fey and company make this musical a reality. He previously spoke about why they decided to adapt it for this latest movie effort.

"What we're trying to do [with the movie] is take the score that sounds like a Broadway score — in a good way — and [give] the movie a fresher palette," the musical's creator Jeff Richmond said back when the movie was announced.. "To make it sound more like stuff you want to listen to on Spotify, as opposed to when you're sitting eighth row center at a Broadway theater or the Pantages. It's kind of making it a fresher, younger take on the whole thing. We're kind of reinvented the music for the movie, so it's really fun."

What's Different From Mean Girls This Time?

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, Mean Girls. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called "The Plastics," ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Mean Girls: The Musical is directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. from a screenplay by Tina Fey. The movie stars Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows.

Are you excited for the new song and the musical? Let us know down in the comments!