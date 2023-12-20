Rachel McAdams Reveals Why She Turned Down Mean Girls Reunion

Rachel McAdams didn't know all of the other Plastics from Mean Girls would be in that Walmart ad.

Mean Girls is a hot topic these days with the new musical movie adaptation heading to theaters next month in addition to a recent commercial that saw some of the original film's cast reunite. Walmart's Black Friday ad featured Lindsay Lohan's Cady Heron, Amanda Seyfried's Karen Smith, and Lacey Chabert's Gretchen Wieners returning to North Shore High School alongside Rajiv Surendra's Kevin and Daniel Franzese's Damian. With three of the four original "Plastics" appearing in the commercial, many fans have wondered by Rachel McAdams didn't show up as the iconic Regina George. During a recent interview with Variety, the actor explained why she declined to appear in Walmart's ad.

"I don't know; I guess I wasn't that excited about doing a commercial if I'm being totally honest," McAdams shared. "A movie sounded awesome, but I've never done commercials, and it just didn't feel like my bag. Also... I didn't know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later."

Rachel McAdams Reacts To Reneé Rapp Playing Regina George:

Reneé Rapp (Sex Lives of College Girls) is playing Regina George in the upcoming movie musical version of Mean Girls, a role she also played in the Broadway show. Recently, McAdams commented on Rapp's casting, and Rapp responded.

"I don't think she can do any wrong," McAdams told ET when asked about Rapp taking on the role. "She is amazing. She's already got me beat with that voice. I'm just excited to see her incarnation. It's such a great character. It's so much fun to play. I hope she has a great time with it. I can't wait to see it."

"She's so cool. She's so sick. I saw this and I was so geeked," Rapp told ET. "I love her. I'm obsessed with her."

"She's so amazing," Rapp told People earlier this year when asked about McAdams. "And she's also just so – she just is so classy, which I actually find is probably the biggest difference between the two of us. I feel like she's very kept and, like, ta-da-da, and I feel very relaxed and say whatever comes to mind."

What Is Mean Girls About?

You can check out the official description for the Mean Girls musical here: "From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called "The Plastics," ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school."

Mean Girls is heading to theaters on January 12th, 2024, almost 20 years after the original film hit theaters.