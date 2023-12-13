Mean Girls Dolby Cinema Poster Released

The new Mean Girls movie is headed to theaters in January, bringing the film adaptation of the stage musical version of the iconic 2004 teen movie to screens 20 years after the original. The film, which stars Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Far From Home) as Cady Heron and Reneé Rapp (Sex Lives of College Girls) as Regina George and is sure to include many iconic moments from the original film — and now, one of those moments is the inspiration for the new Dolby Cinema poster for the film. On Wednesday, Dolby Cinema released their exclusive poster for Mean Girls and as you can see in the image below, it features some of the film's lead characters in the iconic "Jingle Bell Rock" scene.

"We're thrilled to reveal the exclusive Dolby Cinema artwork for the upcoming musical comedy film Mean girls," Jed Harmsen, Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment at Dolby said. "With Dolby Cinema, audiences will feel like they're transported to Northshore High as every detail (and shade of pink) is captured in stunning clarity with Dolby Vision and the iconic musical numbers are brough to life with the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos. There's no better way to experience Mean Girls than at Dolby Cinema."

Mean Girls is set to open in theaters on Friday, January 12th. Fans can pre-order tickets now to experience the film in Dolby Cinema here.

What Is Mean Girls About?

You can check out the official description for the Mean Girls musical here: "From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called "The Plastics," ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school."

Will the Mean Girls Movie Music Differ From Broadway?

The Broadway show's music was created by Jeff Richmond who previously spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming film and teased some changes to the Broadway songs.

"What we're trying to do [with the movie] is take the score that sounds like a Broadway score — in a good way — and [give] the movie a fresher palette," Richmond explained. "To make it sound more like stuff you want to listen to on Spotify, as opposed to when you're sitting eighth row center at a Broadway theater or the Pantages. It's kind of making it a fresher, younger take on the whole thing. We're kind of reinvented the music for the movie, so it's really fun."

Mean Girls is heading to theaters on January 12th, 2024.