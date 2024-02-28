Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate Clip Introduces New Villains (Exclusive)

After premiering in 2010 and becoming an accidental cult icon, Megamind is almost back on our screens. On March 1st, Peacock will be unveiling two new spinoffs of the Megamind franchise — a new original film titled Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate, as well as a new eight-episode companion series titled Megamind Rules!. In anticipation of the projects' premiere, DreamWorks has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate.

The clip from Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate, which you can check out below, sees Megamind (Keith Ferguson) in an unlikely reunion with his former teammates on the Doom Syndicate — Lady Doppler (Emily Tunon), Lord Nighty-Knight (Talon Warburton) Pierre Pressure (Scott Adsit) and Behemoth (Chris Sullivan). Given the new footing Megamind is on after the events of the 2010 film, this meeting definitely pivots into some unexpected directions.

What Is Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate About?

In Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate, Megamind's former villain team, The Doom Syndicate, has returned. Our newly crowned blue hero must now keep up evil appearances until he can assemble his friends (Roxanne, Ol' Chum, and Keiko) to stop his former evil teammates from launching Metro City to the moon.

Both Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate and Megamind Rules! will also star Laura Post (Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red) as Roxanne Ritchi, Josh Brener (Silicon Valley, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Ol' Chum, Maya Aoki Tuttle (Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Destiny 2) as Keiko Morita, Tony Hale (The Mysterious Benedict Society) as Mel/Mr. Donut, Jeanine Mason (Upload, Roswell, New Mexico) as Christino Christo, and Adam Lambert (American Idol, The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again) as Machiavillain.

What Is Megamind Rules! About?

In Megamind Rules!, Megamind goes from being a supervillain and the scourge of Metro City to a superhero who's learning on the job. He'll be bringing the audience along for the ride, as Megamind's trusty brainbots will be recording everything, making him the world's first superhero influencer.

Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons, who wrote the original 2010 Megamind film, will executive produce Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate and Megamind Rules! alongside Eric Fogel.

As mentioned above, Both Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate and Megamind Rules! will premiere exclusively on Peacock on Friday, March 1st.