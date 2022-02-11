Peacock has announced a sequel to the hit animated film Megamind. The sequel will take the form of a series this time. Megamind’s Guide To Defending Your City sees the titular character making the shift from supervillain to superhero. All of his brain bots will be along to help chronicle the journey as he becomes part problem-solve part influencer. Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons are back to executive produce the project. (They wrote the original movie back in 2010.) JD Ryznar is along as a Story Editor and Co-Executive Producer.

Here’s a synopsis of Megamind’s Guide To Defending Your City. “MEGAMIND’S GUIDE TO DEFENDING YOUR CITY is the series follow-up to the hit movie, where Megamind goes from being a supervillain and the scourge of Metro City to a superhero who’s learning on the job. He’ll be bringing the audience along for the ride, as Megamind’s trusty brainbots will be recording everything, making him the world’s first superhero influencer.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was a busy day for the streaming platform as they announced a bunch of other kids programming. Favorites like Babble Bop! and Abominable have been included as well. They put out a release to celebrate all these new titles headed for the app.

“Peacock announced the pickup of DreamWorks Animation MEGAMIND’S GUIDE TO DEFENDING YOUR CITY and ABOMINABLE AND THE INVISIBLE CITY series, follow ups to the hit animated films, as well as animated pre-school series, PRESS START!, TEAM MEKBOTS ANIMAL RESCUE, DINO POPS and Season 2 of BABBLE BOP!”

“Peacock previously greenlit the make-and-do series THE MAKERY and released Season 1 of the musical dance jamboree series, BABBLE BOP! Additional Peacock Originals in the kids space include CURIOUS GEORGE: CAPE AHOY, as well as the DreamWorks Animation series ARCHIBALD’S NEXT BIG THING IS HERE!, CLEOPATRA IN SPACE, WHERE’S WALDO?, and DRAGONS RESCUE RIDERS: HEROES OF THE SKY.”

Looking to revisit the original? Here’s some help to get up to speed.

“In this hilarious twist on the superhero movie, super villain Megamind’s (Will Ferrell) dreams have come true when he conquers the city’s protector, Metro Man (Brad Pitt), gaining control of Metro City. But when a new villain (Jonah Hill) is created and chaos runs rampant, the world’s biggest “mind” and his comic sidekick might actually save the day.”

Will you be checking out the Megamind sequel? Let us know down in the comments!