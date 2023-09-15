Fright Krewe: DreamWorks Animation Releases Trailer for Its First Horror Series

Dreamworks Animation Studios is getting ready to release its first animated horror series. Fright Krewe, Eli Roth, and James Frey are producing that, and fans are excited to see what's happening in the series. Nothing is known about the series other than it will focus on an ancient prophecy about a voodoo queen, which sounds fascinating. Fright Krewe will consist of ten episodes and will stream simultaneously on Hulu / Peacock as well as star Grey DeLisle as well as a bunch of other notable voice actors. We have yet to get a first look at the Dreamworks Animation Studios series, and now the studio has finally given us a first trailer.

In the trailer, we get our first look at the series, showing us who the characters are and what they will be up to. At the same time, it doesn't give too much away about Fright Krewe, and the trailer offers fans some insights about what will transpire. You can check out the trailer for Fright Krewe below.

Fright Krewe Trailer

What is Fright Krewe About?

Here's how the series is described, "An ancient prophecy and a Voodoo Queen put misfit teens in charge of saving New Orleans from the biggest demonic threat it's faced in almost two centuries. But, honestly? Saving the world might be easier than becoming friends."

Fright Crewe was created by Eli Roth and James Frey and will be produced by Shane Acker and Mitchell Smith. The series will star Sydney Mikayla as Soleil, Tim Johnson Jr. as Maybe, Grace Lu as Missy, Chester Rushing as Stanley, Terrence Little Gardenhigh as Pat, Jacques Colimon as Belial. Vanessa Hudgens as Madison, Josh Richards as Nelson, X Mayo as Alma, Rob Paulsen as Lou Garou, David Kaye as Mayor Furst, JoNell Kennedy as Marie Laveau and Judy Le Claire, Melanie Laurent as Fiona Bunrady, Chris Jai Alex as Otis Bunrady, Reggie Watkins as Paulie, Cherise Boothe as Ayida Weddo and Ayizan, Keston John as Papa Legba and Ogoun, Grey Delisle as Judith Le Claire, and Krizia Bajos as Luciana Rodriguez.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Fright Krewe as we learn it.

