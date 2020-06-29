Mel Brooks: The Internet Celebrates Filmmaker's 94th Birthday
94 years ago today, Melvyn Kaminsky was born. 24 years after the fact, Kaminsky adopted the name Mel Brooks and hit the road to Los Angeles to try his hand at filmmaking. The end result — a decades-long career that spawned some of the funniest movies to ever hit theaters. As such, fans of the longtime director have been celebrating his birthday all day online, sharing their favorite clips from movies he directed or was a part of.
Throughout his 30-year career as a director, Brooks helmed films like The Producers, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, Spaceballs, and Robin Hood: Men in Tights. He's part of the EGOT club, having won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award at some point throughout his career.
His only Oscar win came in 1969 as The Producers won for Best Original Screenplay, though he was also nominated in 1975 (Best Adapted Screenplay, Young Frankenstein) and 1975 (Best Original Song, Blazing Saddles).
Keep scrolling to see what Brooks fans are saying about the filmmaker. Then head on over to the comments section to let us know your favorite film from the funnyman!
What Can Mel Do for You?
prevnext
Interviewed Mel Brooks over the phone one time. He answered the phone “What the hell do you want!?!” then laughed and said, “Hello, Eric. What can Mel Brooks do for you today?” The man is the best. Happy birthday, sir! pic.twitter.com/VWVlFAUzyL— Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) June 28, 2020
Real American Hero
prevnext
A most joyous and happy 94th birthday to #MelBrooks. If anyone has ever truly earned the right to mock Nazis and racists, it is him. At 18 years old, he served in the 78th Infantry Division, defusing land mines during the advance into Germany. Then he came home and made movies. pic.twitter.com/xBJ4JF8CPt— Fred Schaefer (@Fcsnva) June 28, 2020
Comedic Genius
prevnext
Happy birthday, Sir. #MelBrooks is 94. He is a comedic genius. May this year bring you good health, happiness, and laughter... always laughter. https://t.co/3tgnrinnHP— Karen needs to speak to tRump's manager (@karenhasteROCKS) June 28, 2020
Speaking From the Heart
prevnext
A very happy birthday to @MelBrooks who is not trending because of anything bad (thankfully). pic.twitter.com/NQQOtRFF27— Unfunny Nerd Tangent (@unfunnyntangent) June 28, 2020
King Among Men
prevnext
Happy 94th birthday #MelBrooks! You truly are a king among men 👑 and a comedic genius. pic.twitter.com/L27sp7E6Ul— SQUIRREL gone nuts 🐾🐕🐾 (@kcowan1967) June 28, 2020
Best Outtakes
prevnext
Happy Birthday Mel Brooks.
Blazing Saddles, High Anxiety, and Young Frankenstein - all comedy genius. His trifecta.
And these Young Frankenstein outtakes.... 😂😂😭June 28, 2020
15 Commandments
0comments
I was raised in a fairly strict household and feared the Lord from an early age so I think that's why I still find this to be the funniest Mel Brooks moment in film. Gif us some of yours. pic.twitter.com/hWEXNRhIs0— Reconsidering Cinema (@coenesqued) June 28, 2020
*****
Cover photo by Tara Ziemba/WireImageprev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.