Mel Brooks: The Internet Celebrates Filmmaker's 94th Birthday

94 years ago today, Melvyn Kaminsky was born. 24 years after the fact, Kaminsky adopted the name Mel Brooks and hit the road to Los Angeles to try his hand at filmmaking. The end result — a decades-long career that spawned some of the funniest movies to ever hit theaters. As such, fans of the longtime director have been celebrating his birthday all day online, sharing their favorite clips from movies he directed or was a part of.

Throughout his 30-year career as a director, Brooks helmed films like The Producers, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, Spaceballs, and Robin Hood: Men in Tights. He's part of the EGOT club, having won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award at some point throughout his career.

His only Oscar win came in 1969 as The Producers won for Best Original Screenplay, though he was also nominated in 1975 (Best Adapted Screenplay, Young Frankenstein) and 1975 (Best Original Song, Blazing Saddles).

