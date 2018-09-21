Chris Hemsworth Shares ‘Men In Black’ Set Video With Tessa Thompson

Despite being hard at work, Chris Hemsworth is having fun on the set of the Men In Black reboot alongside co-star Tessa Thompson.

The Thor: Ragnarok stars are reuniting as a new generation of alien-fighting agents for the relaunch. Hemsworth just posted a new photo from the set, and is now using his Instagram story to document some downtime between filming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yeah, so I’m gonna need Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to be the leads of every movie going forward. Thanks in advance. pic.twitter.com/ruL0gbi348 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 20, 2018

Hemsworth and Thompson will be playing Agent H and Agent Em respectively, working out of the London branch of MIB. The series will not be ignoring the events of the previous films, but will instead be refresh the franchise by focusing on new characters in a new location.

There will be a familiar face for the new film, as Emma Thompson will be reprising her role as the Men In Black chief Agent O from the third film in the franchise. It remains to be seen if the old franchise stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones will reprise their roles in a cameo capacity, but all signs are pointing to “no” at this point.

Director F. Gary Gray is helming this installment, his latest project after directing last summer’s billion dollar grossing Fate of the Furious. He’s bringing some A-List talent alongside Hemsworth and Thompson, including Liam Neeson, Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, and Rafe Spall.

The new Men In Black will not attempt to reinvent the wheel, but will instead embrace the action and comedic elements that made the first films a hit with movie audiences.

“We’re basically trying to put a lot of humor into it like the previous ones. These are obviously some big big shoes to fill, so we’re working our butts off on it to make something pretty epic and fun,” Hemsworth previously said to Variety. “They’re trying to change up the locations, make it feel unique and different to the last ones as well. So I think you might even see some different countries, maybe. Some different cities than you’ve seen in the previous Men In Black movies.”

Men In Black is currently in production and is scheduled to premiere in movie theaters on June 14, 2019.