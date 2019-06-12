Men In Black: International Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Lowest Of The Franchise

The newest entry in the Men In Black franchise, Men In Black: International, is off to a somewhat rocky start critically, as early screenings aren’t producing as many positive responses as we imagine the studio hoped. The latest iteration, which stars Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth in the leading roles, is currently sitting at a 33% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is pretty low compared to some of the other entries in the franchise. In fact, you might be surprised to learn that at the moment it is actually the lowest, and that’s saying something when Men In Black II exists.

Typically the original Men in Black and Men In Black III are heralded as the best films in the franchise, with Men In Black II sticking out as the major disappointment. That was the case at least until Men In Black: International, which with its 33% score comes in underneath Men In Black II’s 39%.

Both of those sit way under Men In Black III’s 68%, and even that can’t hold a candle to the original Men In Black’s score, which sits at a certified fresh 92%.

Now, that will likely grow as more reviews come in, as there are only 58 at the moment, so by the end of things it might very well sit above Men In Black III, but for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

At the moment Men In Black: International is slated to open to around $40 million, which would be underneath the other three films’ totals on opening week as well, which came in at $51 (MIB), $52 (MIB II), and $54 (MIB III) million respectively. Men In Black III ended up bringing in $624 million worldwide, with Men In Black II coming in with the lowest total with $441.8 worldwide.

Men In Black: International is directed by F. Gary Gray and stars Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois, Emma Thompson, and Liam Neeson, and you can check out the official description below.

“The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe, but so have the scum of the universe. And to keep us safe, decorated Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) and determined rookie M (Tessa Thompson) are partnered – an unlikely pairing that just might work. As they face a new alien threat that can take the form of anyone, including MIB agents, they must join forces on a globetrotting adventure to save the agency and ultimately the world.”

Men In Black: International hits theaters on June 14th.